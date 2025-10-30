A woman announced that she and her husband are selling their clothes on the Yaga app under "The Dambuza's Closet"

The clip shows the couple emptying their wardrobes, taking out alot of items they didn't want anymore

Social media users were excited about the sale, as people asked about prices and what items would be available

On 29 October 2025, a TikTok content creator, known as @thecitymakoti, posted a video announcing that she and her husband are selling their clothes on Yaga, launching their shop called The Dambuza's Closet.

She tells people to download the app. She mentions she's even selling a white dress that she wore for their Christmas photoshoot, and it's clean and ready. She mentioned that they had one Arsenal shirt that was too small and planned to sell it. Her husband looked shocked when she mentioned it, then put his head down and laughed because he clearly didn’t expect that.

In the video, they opened their closets and started taking out clothes, with her removing far more than him. She even went to another cupboard and came back with some of her most expensive items, including outfits she had never worn.

She hesitated with some pieces but kept going. Her husband pulled out a suit jacket but refused to sell that one. Many of her dresses still had tags on them. She explained that they had already cleared out their closet weeks before and donated all their clothes, but she wanted to sell these ones because they cost a lot. She then moved to another closet full of clothes that no longer fit after her pregnancy. She took out jeans from H&M and joked about how small they were, saying she didn’t really want to let them go.

She looked tired at the end and said she still needed to take pictures of everything, but people must not expect her to model them because some no longer fit. She asked viewers to trust her on the quality and promised to donate anything that wasn’t good enough to sell.

The video blew up online, reaching more than 300,000 views and over 33,000 reactions.

Netizens react to the couple's closet sale

Social media users flooded the comments section with excitement and questions on the content creator @thecitymakoti's post:

@shingwa. said:

"Everything is sold😭."

@Kekah Nohashe❤️🌸 asked:

"If you're selling some of your sneakers too, I will definitely buy them."

@sisnandi_ added:

"No Sis, I'm seeing things I have béén eyeing 😭😭😭"

@DeziR commented:

"Let us know when you guys upload on Yaga. Interested 🌺."

@rhandzy questioned:

"How much are you guys selling?"

