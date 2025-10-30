Content creators Daniel and Ingrid Rose showed off their living area in their home

The couple shared how they started out sleeping on a mattress on the floor in Daniel's sister's lounge

Social media users were inspired by their message about gratitude and contentment

A couple shared an inspirational message on TikTok while trying to show off their home.

Content creators Daniel and Ingrid Rose have inspired South Africans with a powerful message about gratitude as they tried to show off their home. The couple posted a video on 29 October 2025 with the caption:

"Welcome to our home❤️"

In the clip, Ingrid starts by saying that it's been almost two years since she and Daniel have been living together. Before they made the big decision to get their own place, they'd been living in his sister's flat on a little mattress where you could feel the floor. Daniel added that they couldn't afford rent at the time because he was only earning R4,500.

Fast forward two years, and they have their own place. Daniel showed their I-shaped sofa, explaining they're using a mattress as a sofa for now. They also have a little sofa that someone was generous enough to lend them. Ingrid then mentioned that they were about to start revamping, but the couple burst out laughing.

Daniel stated that they were joking; they didn't have the money to do that. He then got serious, explaining they actually hadn't shown everyone their inside setup because they were a bit insecure about it for some reason. Then they had a conversation and asked themselves why they were insecure about this when God blessed them with a beautiful house.

The video was meant to show people the importance of being grateful. Daniel and Ingrid thought about when they earned very little, but they were happy. Now, even without sofas, they live in a safe, nice area and feel blessed with their marriage and healthy baby boy.

They reminded themselves not to compare with others who have big houses and cars because they started from nothing. Most of what they have now came from the kindness of others, and only recently have they started buying things for their home. Focusing on what they didn’t have kept them from being grateful for what they did have.

Their main message is that people should always be thankful, no matter how much they earn, and keep working hard while appreciating life’s blessings.

A couple showed off their humble home.

Netizens react to the couple's message

Social media users flooded the TikTok page @danielandingridrose's comment section with praise and encouragement, as many related to the couple's message:

@Melissa Seegers said:

"This, to me, is what influencers are supposed to be... Real and Relatable! Praise God for blessing you with your own space, and I pray He will continue to bless your family!"

@⚓Tilitha Naidoo⚓ added:

"This is why I love you guys, always keeping it real and always appreciative and grateful, and you'll are amazing !!! 🥰🥰."

@TASHA shared:

"I needed to hear this testimony today."

@Rapha Verane commented:

"I don't normally comment, but I love the positivity you made 🫡."

@Dimples 😊 gushed:

"I'm so inspired by this. My husband is the only breadwinner, and I lost my job 7 years back due to illness, but we also started from the ground up after losing everything. We are actually looking for a small place to call our home. We have two grown daughters as well🥰."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

