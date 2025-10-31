“One of Our Favourites”: South Africans’ Knowledge of Africa Gets Tested by a US Man in Morocco
- Content creator Chris Stocks shared a video testing three South African men's knowledge of Africa
- The clip shows the men getting all of the questions right, with hints given for only two questions
- Social media users were impressed by their performance, with some joking that the Ford Raptor they were standing next to gave away that they were South African
A content creator tested South Africans' knowledge of Africa with impressive results. Chris Stocks, who goes around interviewing people he comes across, posted a video on 29 October 2025 with the caption:
"How well do South Africans know African flags?"
Chris walked up to three men standing by a van and asked if they wanted to test their knowledge of African flags. They said they were from South Africa and thought they knew the continent fairly well, so they agreed to take part in the video challenge. Chris explained the game: he’d show them ten flags, and if they got all ten right, they’d win.
The first flag started with an S, and they correctly guessed Somalia. Next was the DRC, then Nigeria, and Egypt. They got all of them right. Morocco came next, which they also nailed, and Chris pointed out they were actually in Morocco at that moment.
The sixth flag stumped them at first. After a hint that it started with an E, they debated between Ethiopia and Eritrea and finally landed on Ethiopia, which was correct. Lesotho came next, one of their favourites, and they shouted this out excitedly. The eighth flag caused some confusion, but a hint about a famous American movie led them to guess Madagascar correctly. They then identified Tanzania and finally Kenya, getting all ten flags right and winning the challenge.
Netizens react to the Africa knowledge test
Facebook users flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on both the quiz and the gentleman:
@Presh Precious said:
"I saw a Raptor and immediately knew they are South African plus the accent."
@Kutlo Molisana gushed:
"I smiled when they shouted out Lesotho, and the guy said it's one of their favourites!"
@Mhean Shaq questioned:
"Is that even a challenge for fellow Africans?"
@Liz Beiby added:
"I'm from Morocco, but the Kenyan flag is the easiest and the most unique in the world..."
@Tafadzwa Walter Chingwara suggested:
"You should have given them an award or something."
@Thuso T. Phala joked:
"The Ford Raptor kind of gave it away that they are South African😹."
Why Morocco is a popular destination
Facebook user @Chris Stocks shared the video where he interviewed the three men in Morocco.
According to the experts at the Marrakech Private Resort, Morocco is Africa's second most visited country, just behind South Africa. Every year, millions of people head there, and tourism keeps growing because it offers amazing holidays that don’t cost a fortune.
According to the reviews they got, visitors from places like France, Italy, and England always feel safe, and the locals are famously friendly. Cities like Marrakech mix luxury with traditional culture, while other spots give tourists something completely different.
Watch the Facebook clip below:
Other South Africans taking tests
