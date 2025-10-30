A British content creator, Islam, visited the Cape Flats in Cape Town and donated items he had bought from Shoprite

Islam generously bought groceries for the adults and various toys for the children he met in the community

South African social media users loved what the man did for their community and showered him with love

Islam, a British content creator, donated food and toys to the Cape Flats community. Images: @two.islam

Source: TikTok

A young content creator from the United Kingdom, named Islam, warmed South Africa's hearts when he generously gave back to the Cape Flats community. He visited Pelican Park and Hanover Park, areas that have predominantly Coloured residents.

On 29 October, 2025, Islam, who explored the Mother City and posted his experiences of what tourists usually see, shared on TikTok:

"I've been told I've only seen the nicer parts of Cape Town. Today, we're going to the Cape Flats, and it would be very rude of me to go to a less privileged area empty-handed. So let's get some stuff from Shoprite."

Islam, with the help of a few locals off-camera, added sachets of milk, loaves of bread, bars of soap, lollipops, and toys to the trolley. He and a young South African man drove to one of the communities and handed out groceries and toys to adults and children.

While Islam visited the affluent parts of Cape Town, it was his visit to the Cape Flats that excited viewers. Image: Marlin Clark / Unsplash

Source: UGC

Internet users love UK man's generosity

Thousands of social media users gathered in the comment section and shared how they appreciated what Islam had done for the local community.

@zarabham said to the public:

"It’s so nice to see tourists taking the time to see all the different places in Cape Town. Well done! You’ve made such an impact."

@thatcapetonian wrote in the comment section:

"The fancy part of Cape Town wouldn't exist without the other parts. This is as real as Cape Town gets. This is where we shop and live, and we still have a lekker life. What a beautiful act. This is how one travels responsibly!"

@yasmeen_belaali shared their opinions:

"At first, some of us Capetonians and South Africans weren’t so sure about you exposing our beautiful country, bringing more attraction to tourism. But you went and did something not many tourists do. Giving back to the less fortunate. Thank you for that."

@deklerkzandre happily told Islam:

"Wow, thanks for showing the world this beautiful side of South Africa, too. Yes, it's seen as 'more dangerous' in these areas, but the people you'll meet there will most of the time wear a smile on their faces, and go through life trying to give it their best. God bless you."

@samanthaaspeling8 remarked under the post:

"Absolute legend. What a man. I'm sure all those people were so appreciative."

Shoprite South Africa also took to the comment section, writing:

"Thank you for visiting us! We appreciate your generosity."

Watch the TikTok video on Islam's account below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about donations

In another article, a spooky initiative, known as the Zombie Walk, stated that its Cape Town event aims to donate money received to a foundation specialising in the protection and well-being of abused and neglected animals.

Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai asked her supporters for donations for her 45th birthday. Online users appeared more than willing to financially assist the controversial podcaster.

Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva clarified his decision to receive donations from fans after being awarded a financial prize from the reality TV show competition. He faced backlash online and was dubbed greedy.

Source: Briefly News