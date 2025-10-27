The annual Zombie Walk, taking place on 1 November, 2025, will see many Capetonians gathering in the CBD in their best spooky outfits

The event aims to donate the money received to a foundation specialising in the protection and well-being of neglected animals

While the walk and registration are free, tickets for the afterparty, taking place at the V&A Waterfront, are on sale

Capetonians will participate in the Zombie Walk to help raise funds for animals in need.

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, 1 November, 2025, Cape Town residents are set to hit the Company Gardens at 4.30pm all the way to the V&A Waterfront in their best creepy attire for the annual Zombie Walk. The 3.2km, 44-minute walk will not be in vain, as proceeds will benefit the Lucky Lucy Foundation, which supports animals in need.

The Lucky Lucy Foundation was established in January, 2010 after the founding members discovered a pregnant dog tied to a railway line with a wire. As a way to assist, the Zombie Walk, which started in 2009 with only 180 participants, involves many Capetonians of all ages with their pets to join the themed walk.

According to Zombie Walk's website, where the walking undead can register at no cost, the initiative states:

"We help raise funds for local charities like the Lucky Lucy Foundation for abused and neglected animals and will continue to do so."

While the event walk is free, participants will pay either R100, R200, or R300 for the afterparty phase (starting from 6pm at Time Out Market), with donations welcomed.

Participants from previous Zombie Walks walked for a good cause.

Source: Facebook

While various musical artists will make the crowd come alive at the afterparty, here is where you can expect your journey to take you, from start to finish:

Walk through the gardens on Government Avenue

Exit on St George's Mall and walk all the way down

Get together at Thibault Square

Head to Lower Long Street after passing the pedestrian crossing

Cross Alpha Street while still in Lower Long Street

Enter Lower Loop Street and walk through North Wharf Square

Walk the Fan Walk while crossing Buitengracht and Alfred Streets

At the BAT Building, enter the pedestrian walkway

Walk through Marina Two onto Quay Street and into West Quay Road

Walk past the Cape Grace Hotel

Cross the Blue Bridge

Head over to Time Out Market for the afterparty at the V&A Waterfront

What are the rules for the Zombie Walk?

To make the event a pleasant experience for all, participants should adhere to the following rules:

Obey all marshals, medics, traffic, and security officials on site. Only bring fake weapons, as sharp blades are not allowed. Gun props must have an orange tip. No alcohol during the walk. Dress up, get into character, and have a blast!

Zombie Walk's Facebook account has already started a countdown for the epic day ahead. Take a look at the latest post below:

