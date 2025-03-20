An Instagram account shared all the top Cape Town attractions that were giving out birthday freebies to the delight of Mzansi

South African citizens are spoiled for choice regarding the different places to visit and the type of activities they'd like

Citizens of the country can show their valid IDs to take part in the special on certain days within their month of birth

An Instagram account shared the top attractions giving out birthday freebies in Cape Town and Mzansi loved it. Image: Allan Baxter

Most people like free stuff but Cape Town takes it to a whole new level. An account on Instagram shared all the top Cape Town attractions the city had to offer to citizens of South Africa on specific days within their birth month. The account gave a detailed list of the things to do, to the delight of Mzansi.

The mother city

The lovecapetown Instagram account shared the activities that South Africans can partake in. These activities include:

"📍Table Mountain Aerial Cableway: Enjoy a free return ticket during your birthday month. 📍The Cape Wheel: Receive a free ticket valid for 30 days. Sign up on the Cape Wheel’s website before your birthday. 📍City Sightseeing Red Bus: Kids between 4 and 15 years old receive a free one-day classic ticket, plus one free ticket for a friend (also aged 4 to 15 years)"

You can watch the reel here and view a snap of the post below:

Plenty to do, so little time

The tricky aspect of the activities is that some of them aren't for the entire birthday month and require people to pop up on certain days while the Sightseeing bus is meant for kids. Either way, citizens can enjoy plenty of fun in one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

Cape Town is home to many attractions locals and foreigners enjoy. Image: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography

South Africans loved the information shared with them and were curious to know more.

Read the comments below:

matsoelerenn said:

"I did this just before my birthday on 2nd April, what a treat👌👌👌"

Matthew Hutton asked:

"Can someone explain how the return ticket on the Table Mountain cableway works?"

writteninpencil_07 also asked:

"This is closed to South African citizens only?"

authentic.photography mentioned:

"I just bought tickets for the table mountain cable car but it’s my birthday this week! Will they give a refund? I didn’t see any birthday option on the site."

Marleen said:

"I need to visit the most beautiful Cape in September! 😍👏"

bassonferoza commented:

"Would love it for my 60th birthday. Always wanted to go."

Aliz.adventures posted:

"Thanks for the great tips! I'm turning 40 this year and will be celebrating in Cape Town, I'm really looking forward to it 😍"

