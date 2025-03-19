The South African Police Service arrested two suspects who are allegedly behind a recent spate of hijackings on the N3 in Gauteng

The suspects have allegedly been hijacking motorists between the Villiers and De Hoek Toll Gate

The police acted on a tip-off and pounced on the hijackers, and South Africans applauded the police for the arrests

GAUTENG — South Africans applauded the arrest of two suspects linked to a spate of hijacking on the N3 in Gauteng in recent months. the South Sfrican Police Servicearrested the suspects on the N3 on 18 March 2025.

Why were they arrested?

According to SABC News, the suspects were allegedly responsible for over 30 blue light hijackings, targeting vehicles between the De Hoek Toll Gate and Villiers. They have been hijacking motorists since late 2024 between toll gates. The police acted on a tip-off and pounced on them.

How did the arrest happen?

The police followed the information and it led them to an Audi A4 with fake registration plates. The vehicle was reportedly involved in a hijacking incident recently. A high speed chase ensued, and when the suspects were cornered, they engaged the police in a shootout. They were injured and they were arrested. They are expected to appear before the Balfour Magistrates Court on 20 March. They were caught with police regalia and unlicensed firearms.

Incidents involving blue lights

South Afrians applaud the police

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page were relieved the police caught them.

Mokheth Mase Lefielo said:

"A job well done to our police."

Casper Hahlani said:

"On the N4, they crippled my hand with a gunshot."

Mabotwe Tsela said:

"Honestly, we're no longer safe in South Africa. Nowadays we do not know the genuine blue lights police."

Saidie Jaftha said:

"Well done to our men in blue."

Thandi Phali said:

"Best news ever."

Mogatsa Seboletswe said:

"If criminals can disguise as police officers, wearing police uniform snd hijacking unsuspecting motorists, it's no longer safe to be stopped in your car."

KwaZulu-Natal fatally shoot three hijackers in Marianhill

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police and three hijackers got involved in a shootout which killed the hijackers. The incident happened on 20 Nobember 2024 in Marianhill, KwaZulu-Natal.

Thep police followed up on information about a hijacked delivery van. They got into a high-speed chase which ended in a shootout.

