Yakhe Kwinana (60) was arrested in Midrand, Gauteng, for a number of crimes committed in East London

The former SAA board member was arrested for alleged extortion and taxi violence

South Africans are furious that corruption runs rampant and people are never held accountable

Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana was arrested for alleged extortion and taxi violence. Image: @ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG – A former South African Airways (SAA) board member has been arrested for alleged extortion and taxi violence.

Yakhe Kwinana (60) was nabbed by law enforcement authorities in Midrand on 17 March 2025 following an inter-provincial operation. The operation focused on criminal networks linked to extortion.

Kwinana faces multiple charges in East London

Police spokesperson Major-General Nonkululeko Phokane confirmed that Kwinana was accused of involvement in a host of crimes in East London.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This includes a series of taxi violence and extortion cases as well as malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

According to police, she made use of armed men, to intimidate victims to extort money. She also ordered the demolition of the victim’s properties. She made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 March and will be transported to Eastern Cape to face the charges there.

A history of legal troubles

eNCA also reported that Kwinana is no stranger to getting in trouble with the law.

In November 2024, she was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption. The charges were related to a R60 million auditing tender at SAA. During her appearance she claimed that she was going through financial difficulty and survived on a R6,000 monthly pension.

She was granted R20,000 bail and was scheduled to return to court in January 2025.

South Africans frustrated with constant corruption

The news didn’t come as a surprise to social media users, but they did express frustration that officials never were punished for their crimes.

Angie Poggenpoel said:

“I'm so tired of reading about these greedy people 😒.”

Mark Daniels stated:

“She deserves to be jailed. Absolutely disgusting.”

Ismail Ahmed exclaimed:

“Haaibo Bafwethu. This one is a thug of note.”

Rinette Enslin added:

“She should have been in jail after she was exposed for SAA corruption, but no, political criminals are rewarded.”

Neil Duly said:

“Not sure anyone is shocked. At this point we’re surprised when they’re honest.”

Sandran Helen added:

"Don't still waste taxpayers money with a long drawn out case. Just jail them all."

Pat Pawson stated:

"SA citizens are not shocked we have been telling this ANC about this corruption in SAA and its management for years."

Beatty Moodley said:

"It’s about time all these Mafia like Individuals are brought to task & made to pay back what they owe. Greed and power have gone to their heads because of BEE."

Jaco Jaco stated:

"Wow, another case of corruption amongst the SA fat cats. Let us know when something changes."

Kwinana named in State Capture report

Briefly News reported in 2022 that the first part of the Zondo Commission's State Capture report exposed corruption in South African Airways.

Mathulwane Mpshe, the previous chairperson of SAA, expressed hope that the National Prosecuting Authority will prosecute her former colleagues.

The report stated there was evidence to suggest that many high-level SAA executives, including Kwinana, must be investigated for corruption.

Source: Briefly News