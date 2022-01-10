The first part of the Zondo Commission's State Capture Report exposed corruption in South African Airways

Mathulwane Mpshe, the previous chairperson of SAA, expressed her hope that the National Prosecuting Authority will prosecute her former colleagues

The report stated that there is evidence to suggest that many high-level SAA executives must be investigated for corruption and fraud

JOHANNESBURG - The first part of the Zondo Commission's State Capture Report exposed corruption in South African Airways (SAA). The airline's interim board has committed to implementing systems to ensure that this does not happen again.

Today (10 January), the board announced that SAA is working to recover the financial losses incurred due to corruption, in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

The State Capture Report stated that evidence suggests that many high-level SAA executives must be investigated for corruption and fraud, especially when Dudu Myeni was SAA's chairperson, News24 reports.

Ex-SAA chairperson speaks out about corruption at the airline

Mathulwane Mpshe, the previous chairperson of SAA, expressed her hope that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will prosecute her former colleagues at the airline for their involvement in corruption and fraud, according to EWN.

Mpshe participated in the State Capture inquiry as a witness to inform the commission about the extent of the state capture at the airline when Dudu Myeni was the CEO. The report found that Myeni was intentionally corrupt in her role as CEO and displayed incompetence repeatedly.

The worst thing that could happen is that they don't take swift action on this, this will hinge on the credibility of the commission, of which so much of taxpayers' money was used," Mpshe said.

Reactions to SAA being implicated in the State Capture Report

@nathanudiza said:

"I will believe it when I see it. All talk and no action is the behaviour to which I've become accustomed."

@isthistoospammy asked:

@Zakhele43184992 believes:

"Nonsense. Disciplinary actions should be left to courts. Instead of wasting money on this discovery process, they should be focusing on rebuilding the SAA. By so doing they may find themselves being a permanent board rather than interim."

@ron_rmac asked:

"Will they also institute a legitimate process to recover the money?"

@pholoho_Mpiti remarked:

Corruption and maladministration was at SAA even before Dudu Myeni says Sacca

In earlier news about the alleged corruption at SAA, Briefly News reported that the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has stated that the destruction and the maladministration of South African Airways were at the hands of a lot more people than those mentioned in the State Capture Report.

The report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, 4 January at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. A digital copy of the report was later made available for the perusal of the South African public later that night.

The State Capture Report places the former SAA boss, Dudu Myeni and the former SAA Techincal head, Yakhe Kwinana at the helm of the apparent corruption and misuse of a state-owned entity.

