Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on 20 March 2025 in relation to the 2021 July unrest

Jacob Zuma's daughter faces charges of incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence

Zuma-Sambudla caused a stir online after sharing a selfie from the court, captioning it the same as her posts during the July unrest

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s selfie in court sparked a backlash online as she captioned it with the same phrase she used for the July unrest posts. Image: Ivan Pantic/ @DZumaSambudla

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has caused a stir on social media after posting a selfie in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

The daughter of Jacob Zuma was appearing in court on charges of incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence, linked to the violence and looting in July 2021.

Zuma-Sambudla was charged over tweets she posted during the July unrest, sharing images of the various protests, saying “We see you.” Prosecutors believe that her posts further fuelled the violence and destruction which left 300 people dead.

Zuma-Sambudla uses same catchphrase for court selfie

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member appeared in court on 20 March 2025 for a short time before the matter was postponed till 14 August 2025. She previously appeared on 30 January 2025 but was released on a warning.

During her appearance, Zuma-Sambudla took a selfie which she shared on her X account. She simply captioned it “We See You”, a direct reference to the phrase she used during the July unrest.

Zuma-Sambudla trial postponed to November

During the brief appearance, State Prosecutor Yuri Gangai asked that the matter be postponed to August 2025 for a pre-trial conference. The trial has been set down for November 2025.

Earlier this month Zuma-Sambudla approached the Director of Public Prosecutions to ask that the case be scrapped. Her request was denied.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Zuma-Sambudla, said they have decided to approach the national prosecutions head, Shamila Batoyi, to ask that charges be dropped. Mpofu stated that they expect a response next month.

The party believes that the matter is a waste of state resources and that the state doesn’t have a case, hence the postponement. The party previously questioned why it took three years for her to be charged, something the National Prosecuting Authority clarified.

Advocate Dali Mpofu and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have both tried to get her case scrapped. Image: Darren Stewart

Zuma-Sambudla’s photo causes stir online

The post drew mixed reactions online, with some criticising her for using the post, while others questioned why Floyd Shivambu wasn’t in the gallery.

@Reggy_mphanya_r said:

“You are not even ashamed.”

@Delela_ka_staze added:

“So when you get convicted, we must go out and defend you? Whereas you are busy doing the same thing you did that you are accused of. Wena, I feel like you want to be jailed and come back claiming you are a freedom fighter. Nah nah my dear, not this time. You will come back an ex-convict.”

@CaiphasH asked:

“Where is your favourite buddy, Floyd?”

@YesThatRuss said:

“Floyd didn't attend this nonsense. Great. Sanity will prevail.”

@Absolute_Kganki added:

“The membership and the leadership reduces itself to toys🚩.”

@mbambo13_nkosie stated:

“Please do us a favour. Please respect our SG and also give him support just like you are getting support now.”

@Shimbyana questioned:

“Where is Floyd in the gallery?”

@Nchokwe01 noted:

“Being an accused is fashionable these days.”

@Riggas007 said:

“Ya, people having lost their lives during the unrest is a big joke. Due to your actions.”

MK Party claims case is politically motivated

Briefly News reported on 31 January 2025 that the MK Party believes the case against Zuma-Sambudla is politically motivated.

Zuma's daughter made her first appearance in court over the July 2021 unrest that affected Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The party described the charges against her as a political witch hunt that targeted the Zuma family.

