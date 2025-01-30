Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court about tweets she published during the July 2021 unrest

The National Prosecuting Authority explained why they took three years to charge Zuma-Sambudla for any crimes

South Africans remain doubtful that anything will happen, and believe that the case will just drag on for years

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court three years after the July unrest has raised a lot of questions.

Jacob Zuma’s daughter appeared in court on 30 January, charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence. The charges stem from social media posts she made during the unrest, which claimed the lives of over 350 people.

The unrest was also marked by rampant looting, with businesses reportedly losing over R70 billion. Many of the looters expressed remorse months after the incident, saying they participated because of peer pressure.

National Prosecuting Authority explains decision to charge Zuma-Sambudla

In her affidavit, Zuma-Sambudla questioned why it took the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over three years to charge her, considering the evidence was based on her tweets. She argued that this proved they had no case and were clutching at straws.

Speaking outside the courtroom, NPA spokesperson, Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, said the matter was delayed because it was a unique case.

“It’s a unique and complex case, as the investigation and evidence is based on social media posts.

"Some of the parts of the investigation had to be outsourced in terms of social media experts, as SAPS don’t have an expert in social media,” he said.

He added that, as a result, the matter took longer than expected.

SA has little faith that justice will be served

Social media users weighed in on the NPA’s admission, with some expressing doubts that anything would come of the case. Instead, many felt as if it would just drag on.

Marianne Scott said:

“Waste of taxpayer money. We already know the outcome of this court case.”

Liz Terblanche added:

“Not holding my breath. This person is enjoying the spotlight. Lots of free publicity for MKP. Besides, I have zero faith in the NPA. Beyond useless.”

Solly Mothabela stated:

“Let us watch how they handle this one, but it's going to take long.”

Sputnik Sputnik Sputnik said:

“Such cases tend to drag.”

Etienne Schut added:

“The State must have a weak case as she was released on a warning. Another 10-year popcorn and coke soapy.”

Others noted how all the high-ranking uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members had to be there.

Paul Kane noted:

“The mafia always attends the trials of its members.”

Jennifer Wessels added:

“All the criminals supporting each other, how sweet.”

Stephen Sithole said:

“The likes of Nhleko, Shivambu, etc., had to be there and make sure that they were seen. Otherwise, sparks will fly. Poor things.”

Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla was released on a warning following her appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Jacob Zuma's daughter is charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence during the 2021 July riots.

She will next appear at the Durban High Court on 20 March 2025 but maintains that the charges are politically motivated.

