A lady plugged social media users on things to do in Cape Town under R100, and people were amazed

The stunner listed the places and the price, and the video gained massive traction on TikTok

South Africans loved the babe's plug, as many rushed to the comments to thank her for the hook-up

Cape Town is a beautiful city with many things to do, but it is not always budget-friendly.

A woman unveiled things to do in Cape Town under R100. Image: @thecapetownblog

Source: TikTok

A woman in the mother city took it upon herself to plug South Africans on unique, wallet-friendly places to visit.

Things to do in Cape Town under R100

The stunner showed the peeps they could enjoy fun activities on a budget. TikTok user @thecapetownblog took Mzansi through some fantastic places to visit without breaking the bank.

In the video, she showcased the first place at the Harbour, where one could seal cruise for R70 at the Waterfront. The babe unveiled the Sea Point pool, which cost R33. @thecapetownblog also flexed the Iziko Bo Kapp museum, and she expressed that it would cost R60 for foreigners.

The clip captured the attention of many, gearing loads of views, likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the footage here.

Mzansi loves the woman's plug

South Africans were excited to go on adventures, and many flocked to the comments to express their thoughts, while others inquired about more budget-friendly activities to do.

L.isa.G asked:

"Theres no drink on the side for the gin tasting? no snacks?"

Jason Maree simply said:

"Awesome."

Kirsty expressed:

"Crazy how many things foreigners pay for that we don't."

User commented:

"I don't have a car, but I want that Drive to Chapman Peak is there maybe a transport that drives there."

Tallmountain wrote:

"Cape Town is a beautiful place."

11 unmissable activities in Cape Town: A guide for every traveller

Briefly News previously reported that there are plentiful fun activities in Cape Town for adults and kids, from visiting historical landmarks and tourist hotspots to relaxing days on the beach and exciting family-friendly activities to try.

With everything that Cape Town has to offer, what activities are a must? Here are 11 unmissable things to see and do in the Mother City to help you make the most of your trip.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News