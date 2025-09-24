A young South African woman shared her DNA ancestry results, revealing a blend of Southern Bantu and Khoisan lineage

The post was shared on her video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a diverse online community

Social media users were intrigued by the results, with many commenting on the true heritage of black South Africans and the high cost of the DNA test

A young South African wanted to trace her ancestry background and took a DNA test. Image: @alpharoyce

A local woman sparked a lively conversation online after sharing the results of her ancestry DNA test.

The post, shared on TikTok by @alpharoyce_, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were filled with opinions and curiosity.

The video starts with a photo of the woman, standing on two stairs and looking to the side. The photo's caption states that it introduces her ancestry DNA, which she took as a curious South African to find out her origin.

The cost of an ancestry DNA test

The second slide shows the results, which suggest that she has ancestry from two regions, 80% Southern Bantu people lineage and 20% Khoisan.

The woman expresses her disappointment at the results, saying she wasted R3,000 on the test. The clip is a humorous take on ancestry DNA tests and the high cost of a DNA test.

The young woman shared that she felt like she wasted the R3K she paid for the test. Image: @alpharoyce

SA debates the ancestry DNA test results

The clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who had mixed views. Many noted that the Bantu were more Khoisan than those who think they were, specifically noting the Xhosa, Basotho, and BaTswana.

Some advised more South Africans to do the tests, saying there is propaganda being spread that black South Africans were not originally from Mzansi. Others were shocked at the cost of the ancestry DNA and said they wouldn't have paid R3,000 for something they knew.

User @Elle Emen Ophi🇿🇦 said:

"Your Khoisan ancestry is 20% and yet we have people claiming to be full Khoisan descendants, who have less DNA than that. Much less 🤣"

User @Layla shared:

"Pure-blood African 😭💕"

User @Mshoza🇿🇦 commented:

"Plot twist: The Bantu are more Khoisan than those who think they are 😩 Especially AmaXhosa, Basotho and BaTswana."

User @EverythingWillBeGroovie said:

"I have a feeling most black South Africans will have the same results 😂"

User @skotlolosa warned:

"South Africans, stop doing this DNA testing thing, guys 🥺 It's in CIA files; they created it to hunt down a specific genetic line of 'Jesus bloodline,' it was never about knowing your roots. They're tracking a specific gene in us, they are trying to eliminate the mitochondrial DNA (Khoisan) WITH femicide (it's literally planned). They store your DNA and create clones of you (it's in CIA documents, guys🙄)."

User @Chandré De Wet shared:

"It was not a waste. Thank you for doing it. I use it for the matches, so if you were showing up as a relative, it would help me as a coloured person of colour to get more clues on my history and vice versa. It's a starting point to researching even more and breaking the silly stereotypes our country has."

