Paarl rapper 21 Promo shared a video showing a baby shower game where his pregnant partner had to identify him by touch alone

The clip shows the blindfolded woman touching several men's hands before immediately recognising her baby's father

Social media users loved the sweet moment, with people gushing over the couple's bond

A rapper shared a sweet moment that happened during his partner's baby shower. Images: @21promomusic

A Paarl rapper has melted hearts with a sweet baby shower moment. The artist, who goes by @21promomusic and is known for rapping about poverty and challenges faced by youth, posted a video on 28 September 2025 with the caption:

"She knows me in and out 😭🩵"

In the clip, 21 Promo shared a scene from one of the games played during his partner's baby shower. She was sitting on a chair, blindfolded and had to identify who the father of her baby is just by touching hands.

Several men walked up to her. She touched the first one, felt his hand, and eventually said no, it wasn't him. Another man walked up, and as soon as she touched his hand for barely even a second, she said no, it wasn't her man's hand. Everyone started laughing. Then another man stepped forward, and she also felt his hand, but said no, he was not the father of the child.

All the men walked up, and it didn't take more than a few seconds for her to say it wasn't the father. Then the last young man stepped up, and she felt his hand for a little while. She took her time to feel parts of his fingers, smiled knowingly, and said that he was the father of her child.

Friends and family came to celebrate the moment with the couple. Many participated in the game, and you could see people loved the bonding and special moment between the couple.

The video went viral, getting over five million views. People loved the video. Many shared how adorable it was. Some shared jokes, but most really loved the beautiful moment they got to witness. Some women were also interested in the other men who showed up, as they shared their thoughts in the comments.

A soon-to-be mum melted hearts with a sweet moment that she shared with her baby daddy during one of the games they played at her baby shower. Images: @21promomusic

Netizens react to baby shower game

Social media users flooded the comments section with love and admiration on TikTok user @21promomusic's post:

@R🐆💋🎱 joked:

"Let's normalise tagging them, neh (the first one to be exact)."

@Aaliyah❤️🌹 said:

"The one with the green though😍"

@Bernie gushed:

"This is so cute🥰."

@✨ 𝔾𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 ✨ added:

"Love this man, nothing but blessings to your beautiful family 🥺❤❤."

@Juway🤗 commented:

"I think she knew when he gave both hands 🤗."

@Dube Atelier shared:

"This guy loves his girl 🥹🥰."

