A young man has impressed many across South Africa after proudly showing off the progress of his home, which he is building despite earning a small salary.

A young man in South Africa shared how he built his dream house with a small salary. Image: @kowkiiey1

His inspiring post, shared on social media under his TikTok handle @kowkiiey1, has gone viral as many people applauded his financial discipline and determination to build his dream home one step at a time.

In the video, @kowkiiey1 showcased the foundation of the house, revealing the layout and size of what appears to be a spacious and well-planned home. The structure already showed signs of solid progress, with many viewers noting that the house looked decent and promising for someone working with a modest income.

Alongside the house tour, @kowkiiey1 also showed off his new iPhone, which could have been part of rewarding himself for his financial discipline and smart savings. He also stated in the comments section that it took him two years to be able to achieve this milestone. In his caption, he wrote:

"Financial discipline 😌 More is still coming 🫰."

This comes after he expressed how he is normally questioned by individuals about his achievements despite his small income.

"With that small nyana salary of yours??" He added, while referring to people who inquire about his success.

South Africans praised him for his mindset, highlighting that financial discipline and patience can yield great results even without a high-paying job.

The TikTok user @kowkiiey1's video has since attracted many views, along with thousands of likes and comments from social media users who found his journey motivating.

Some people encouraged him to keep pushing toward completing his home, while others were simply inspired to follow suit in his footsteps.

A man showcased all his achievements after two years of being declined in a TikTok video that inspired South Africans online. Image: @kowkiiey1

SA is impressed by the young man's home-building project

South Africans applauded the young gent as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and inquiries, saying:

Zama stated:

"I want to build a house from scratch within five years with a R5k salary. Can I make it😥."

Mphoentle shared:

"Please pray for me because I'm going on an interview tomorrow, and it has always been my dream to do what you are doing. super proud of you."

Retha said:

"Please teach me 😭😭."

Zinhle Ndlovu wrote:

"With all the stock deduction and staff meal deduction 🙌🏻 I'm really proud of you, stranger."

Austintshwarelo replied:

"Your level of discipline is a high 🔥🔥🔥🥂"

Asivemajodina commented:

I am inspired, thank you, brother 🙏🥰❤"

Watch the video below:

