A friend filmed a bride humorously refusing to repeat the phrase "for poorer" during her ceremony, determined only to attract wealth into her new marriage

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok, garnering millions of views, sparking a debate about the relevance of traditional marriage vows.

Social media users were amused by her stand against “poor energy,” with many advising her to continue speaking only positive things about her union

A spontaneous moment during a wedding ceremony captured the attention of social media, turning the bride into a viral sensation for her unexpected vows.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @chistrings, showcased the woman’s strong, humorous stance on marriage finances, garnering massive views and comments from viewers who largely supported her belief.

The video, shared on TikTok by @chistrings, captures the bride reading her vows alongside her groom, with the wedding officiant-her father, according to reports-leading the ceremony. When the officiant prompts her to repeat the traditional line, “For richer, for poorer,” the bride rejects the negative language, instead declaring with confidence, “For richer, or richer.” The crowd immediately erupted in laughter, amused by her refusal to attract any negative or “poor” energy into her marriage.

The bride’s “For richer, or richer” vows

The officiant repeated the phrase, giving her a chance to correct herself, but she doubled down, saying the same thing. Her man, who clearly knows his woman's funny and firm character, looked towards the guests, unable to hold back his laughter. When finally called to say the part, she conceded, but said it in a very soft, almost whispered tone with a big smile, making the crowd crack up even more.

SA love the bold bride

The clip garnered 2.4M views, 242K likes, and over 2K comments mostly supporting the bride’s view. Many viewers agreed with her decision not to attract negative energies, speaking about the power of the tongue and advising her to continue speaking only positive things about her marriage.

Some felt that the traditional vows were outdated and needed to be revisited, arguing that vows should be changed to suit the specific beliefs and outlook of the marrying couple. Others, however, explained that the traditional vows were to ensure commitment in any unfortunate situation that may happen, saying it was a commitment to stay through life’s changing seasons.

User @ᢉ𐭩 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚 ᢉ𐭩 said:

"For poorer is such a scam. Reject it."

User @⋆౨ৎ˚ Kellie⁷ ⋆౨ৎ˚ added:

"She’s so valid."

User @Brooke added:

"There’s nothing wrong with her. She knows the power of the tongue and refuses to speak that over her marriage. Good for her!"

User @Jefe_Hav commented:

"She is right, we do not call for 'poorer' in our marriage. Ya'll can say that, but we're going to say for richer."

User @Lida Afrika shared:

"She was so serious too 🥰. She didn’t realise it would be a laughing moment. I think she really meant it as an uplift, but LMAO. People are silly."

User @user826 said:

"She didn’t fall for the “poorer” part! Well done! Those vows are outdated and a story we really don’t need to continue."

User @sozzleknocker commented:

"I disagree! Say the vow. Saying the vow isn't speaking poverty into your life. It says the man is worth more than anything that can happen. There are plenty of ways to speak richness into living afterwards."

