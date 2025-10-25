A young couple, both aged 22 years, were filmed going to Home Affairs, where they officially tied the knot and sealed their marriage with a passionate kiss

The romantic clip was shared on TikTok, gathering massive views and comments from a surprised and delighted online community

Social media users were impressed by their maturity and progressiveness, with many saying the video served as a beautiful sign for them to start considering marriage

A young woman flexed her wedding ring while exiting the home affairs after marrying her equally young husband. Image: @faithwithkarabom

A young couple’s decision to commit to marriage at the age of 22 captured the attention of social media users and became an inspiring symbol of serious commitment.

The touching clip, shared on TikTok by @faithwithkarabom, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from online users who showered the couple with blessings.

The video, shared by TikTok by @faithwithkarabom, starts with the couple walking toward their local Home Affairs office. They are both dressed stylishly in matching red and black clothes, holding hands, a deliberate choice that emphasises their unity and determination. The clip then transitions to the official ceremony inside the Home Affairs office.

The 22-year-old couple gets married

The footage shows the couple signing the official marriage document and putting their fingerprints on the paper, symbolising their legal commitment. Afterwards, the official is then seen shaking their hands, and they seal the moment with a kiss. TikTok user @faithwithkarabom proudly shows off her wedding ring after exiting the Home Affairs office.

Many viewers congratulated the couple and told the woman to focus only on positive comments. Image: @faithwithkarabom

SA react to the young couple’s marriage

The clip garnered massive views and over 1.4K comments from social media users who were impressed by the young couple’s commitment and big decision. Many showered them with compliments and wished them a blessed and long marriage.

A large number of viewers noted how good the newlyweds looked together, stating that the video was a sign for them to start considering marriage for themselves. Others commended the progressiveness of their generation, noting that those born around the year 2000 are showing a serious commitment to life goals.

User @Khayaomnyama said:

"Hey 🎉! My friend celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary. She also got married at 22. Enjoy your union."

User @Silindileee asked:

"This is my sign, neh 🥺?

User @ustsim added:

"I was 23 when I got married, I'm 36 years old now. I don't regret it one bit. You've found yourself a best friend. May life be kind to you both ❤."

User @Cort added:

"All the best moving forward, congratulations 🥳."

User @Lindo Ngwenya shared:

"I call upon the Lord to bless your union. May you learn together, grow together, and may this be your guys’ forever. Blessings, youngins ❤️."

User @Jeff said:

"Mara (but) Ma2k (the 2000 gang) are very progressive watseba (you know) ❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

