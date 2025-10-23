A young South African woman shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her partner, a father of a child from a previous relationship, sparking debate about dating someone with kids

The message showed her partner's priorities and responsibilities as a parent, with many online users reacting with humour and others sympathising with her situation

The incident highlighted the challenges and complexities of dating someone with children, and Briefly News provided tips on how to handle such situations

A young woman in South Africa shocked many people online after she showcased the results of dating a baby daddy.

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @smakii04, she shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her partner, which left many people talking.

The message read: "I am going to visit my daughter, and there’s no network at that place. You’ll sleep well, nah? Goodnight, I love you, babe."

The post quickly gained traction on social media since it was posted on 20 October 2025 on TikTok. The online community debated the challenges of dating someone who has children from a previous relationship.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Guys ka leben? People with kids should just date each other."

Viewers were amused by the message as they cracked jokes in the comments section, while others sympathised with the TikTok user @smakii04, stating that such dynamics often come with uncertainty and trust issues.

Tips for dating someone with kids

According to Better Help, blended families have a high divorce rate, but 40% of marriages and relationships last. The publication further stated that the keys to success while dating someone with kids include having a good sense of self, confidence, emotional independence, self-respect, setting good boundaries, and having patience with yourself, your partner, and your partner's kids.

Being objective while observing your partner's interactions with their children and their other parent is essential. Regardless of the age of the children, having self-respect, treating them with respect, being assertive, and having good boundaries is crucial.



Setting good boundaries involves understanding your place in the partner's child's life and remaining objective about your relationship with their father. Pay attention to how they interact with their children and treat you when they are around.

Finally, patience is essential, as you may not be accepted as the father's romantic partner right away. By maintaining patience, working towards building your own relationship, and setting and maintaining boundaries, you have the best chance of having a good relationship with your partner and their children.

SA reacts to woman's TikTok video

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with one user saying:

Sebi said:

"O raloka ka dikeledi wena."

Medlalo_jr wrote:

"Agona game ya simolola ele 1-0😭😭."

Lerato expressed:

"Bao Swina🤣."

Watch the video below:

