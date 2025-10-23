Global site navigation

South African Woman Showcases the Results of Dating a Baby Daddy, Mzansi Reacts
Family and Relationships

South African Woman Showcases the Results of Dating a Baby Daddy, Mzansi Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A young South African woman shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her partner, a father of a child from a previous relationship, sparking debate about dating someone with kids
  • The message showed her partner's priorities and responsibilities as a parent, with many online users reacting with humour and others sympathising with her situation
  • The incident highlighted the challenges and complexities of dating someone with children, and Briefly News provided tips on how to handle such situations

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A young woman in South Africa shocked many people online after she showcased the results of dating a baby daddy.

A woman showcased the results of dating a baby daddy.
A South African woman unveiled her WhatsApp message that her partner sent her, revealing he is a dad. Image: @smakii04
Source: TikTok

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @smakii04, she shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her partner, which left many people talking.

The message read: "I am going to visit my daughter, and there’s no network at that place. You’ll sleep well, nah? Goodnight, I love you, babe."

Read also

"This is so heartwarming": Woman’s surprise return home from America moves Mzansi

The post quickly gained traction on social media since it was posted on 20 October 2025 on TikTok. The online community debated the challenges of dating someone who has children from a previous relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Guys ka leben? People with kids should just date each other."

Viewers were amused by the message as they cracked jokes in the comments section, while others sympathised with the TikTok user @smakii04, stating that such dynamics often come with uncertainty and trust issues.

A South African woman gave us a glimpse into the reality of dating a baby daddy.
A South African woman appeared in a TikTok video. Image: @smakii04
Source: TikTok

Tips for dating someone with kids

According to Better Help, blended families have a high divorce rate, but 40% of marriages and relationships last. The publication further stated that the keys to success while dating someone with kids include having a good sense of self, confidence, emotional independence, self-respect, setting good boundaries, and having patience with yourself, your partner, and your partner's kids.

Being objective while observing your partner's interactions with their children and their other parent is essential. Regardless of the age of the children, having self-respect, treating them with respect, being assertive, and having good boundaries is crucial.

Setting good boundaries involves understanding your place in the partner's child's life and remaining objective about your relationship with their father. Pay attention to how they interact with their children and treat you when they are around.

Read also

"She's so serious": Adorable toddler confronts a dog for taking her snack, SA entertained

Finally, patience is essential, as you may not be accepted as the father's romantic partner right away. By maintaining patience, working towards building your own relationship, and setting and maintaining boundaries, you have the best chance of having a good relationship with your partner and their children.

SA reacts to woman's TikTok video

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with one user saying:

Sebi said:

"O raloka ka dikeledi wena."

Medlalo_jr wrote:

"Agona game ya simolola ele 1-0😭😭."

Lerato expressed:

"Bao Swina🤣."

Watch the video below:

3 More adorable elderly couples that trended

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: