Springboks captain Siya Kolisi honoured teammates Cheslin Kolbe and Eben Etzebeth with heartfelt birthday tributes

Kolbe and Etzebeth, key figures in South Africa’s rugby success, celebrated milestones both on and off the field

Etzebeth’s family joined the celebrations, sharing touching messages that highlighted love, family, and life beyond rugby

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi took to social media to celebrate two of his closest teammates, winger Cheslin Kolbe and lock Eben Etzebeth, as they marked their birthdays.

Siya Kolisi shares a moment with teammate Eben Etzebeth (left) after his team's emphatic 43-10 victory over the All Blacks during the Rugby Championship Round 4 match.

Kolisi, who reacted to his former wife Rachel 'betrayal trauma' Tiktok post on social media with bible verses, also went spiritual when celebrating the Springboks star players.

Known for his leadership both on and off the field, Kolisi shared heartfelt messages recognising their contributions to South African rugby and the deep bonds they share.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, Kolisi dedicated a post to Kolbe, the reigning 2024 South Africa Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, writing:

“The righteous choose their friends carefully, but the way of the wicked leads them astray. I love you, my brother, and hope you have a blessed day. Thank you for the person you are on and off the field. May God keep blessing you. You stand so tall in all you do, but just not by physical height 😂❤️🙏🏾.” Kolbe, fresh from the Rugby Championship triumph in New Zealand, was warmly welcomed by his family on his return home.

On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, Kolisi honoured Etzebeth with a message quoting Proverbs 18:24:

“One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. Happy birthday, my brother. It’s been 16 years of friendship now, and I’ve loved how it has become a brotherhood. Watching you grow into an icon in our sport, and most importantly as an incredible human being, has been amazing. Love you long time, Langes.”

Family tributes and special moments

Etzebeth also received birthday wishes from his wife, singer and actress Anlia Etzebeth. The couple recently welcomed their second child, adding to the joy of the celebration. Anlia shared on Instagram:

“Thank you for everything you do for us and all your hard work. Our daughters and I are so grateful and very proud of you. Thank you for carrying me and for all the adventures that were and are still waiting for us. Miss you and love you.”

As the Springboks gear up for their Autumn Tour opener against Japan on 1 November, Kolisi’s tributes highlight not only the team’s on-field excellence but also the enduring friendships and family bonds that define South African rugby.

Eben Etzebeth carries South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi following the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa.

