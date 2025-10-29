Rachel Kolisi’s emotional TikTok on “betrayal trauma” has reignited public interest in her split from Siya Kolisi

The Springboks captain responded by sharing two Bible verses about faith and endurance

The former couple, married for eight years, continues to co-parent their children after announcing their separation in 2024

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has drawn attention online after sharing faith-based verses on social media.

This comes shortly after his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, posted a TikTok video about “betrayal trauma,” which sparked speculation among fans about the state of their relationship.

Siya Kolisi Shares Bible Verses After Rachel’s TikTok on ‘Betrayal Trauma’

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi, who separated from Siya in October 2024, recently shared a deeply emotional video describing the experience of feeling betrayed by someone she trusted.

“It’s like being pushed out of an aeroplane before you’re ready,” she said in the clip.

“You don’t have a parachute, and as you’re falling, you look up and see your person watching you fall and they’re smiling.”

She went on to say that the pain extended beyond physical hurt, noting that “it wasn’t just your bones that shattered, it was your self-worth, your trust, your safety.”

Rachel also liked a comment comparing an ex-partner to “Satan,” fuelling further speculation among social media users about the meaning behind her message.

The couple, who were married for eight years, share two biological children and adopted Siya’s younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, during their marriage.

After the divorce, Siya spoke openly about the challenges that affected their marriage. In his documentary and autobiography, Rise, he revealed struggles with alcohol, reckless spending, and visiting strip clubs.

He also acknowledged flirting outside his marriage. His Christian mentor confronted him, highlighting the gap between his social media image and private behaviour. These revelations shed light on the personal pressures that contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

Siya Kolisi Shares Bible Verses After Rachel’s TikTok on ‘Betrayal Trauma’

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi responds with verses on prayer and faith

Following Rachel’s viral TikTok, Siya Kolisi posted two Bible verses on his social media platforms. The first read,

“Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise.”

He later added another:

“So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

The timing of the posts drew attention from fans, with some commending the rugby star for turning to faith during a challenging period. Others, however, questioned whether the verses were a subtle response to Rachel’s emotional revelation.

While neither Siya nor Rachel has publicly commented further on their separation, the pair continue to focus on co-parenting and their individual endeavours. Siya remains committed to his rugby and philanthropic work, while Rachel continues to inspire through her advocacy and motivational content.

Eben Etzebeth speaks on the 2019 brawl

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok star Eben Etzebeth has opened up in his new book Unlocked about the infamous 2019 Langebaan brawl and the allegations that followed.

In a candid account, the towering lock recounted confronting four men, known as the “Langebaan Four,” who accused him of assault and using a racial slur.

Source: Briefly News