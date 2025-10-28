Deon Fourie Injury Update: Springboks and Stormers Veteran Faces Another Lengthy Recovery
- Springboks and Stormers veteran has suffered another major injury setback, tearing his bicep soon after returning from an ankle fracture
- The 39-year-old forward, known for his resilience and leadership, recently underwent surgery and faces months of recovery
- The veteran admitted doubts about his future but hopes being around his Stormers teammates during rehab will reignite his passion for rugby
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Veteran forward Deon Fourie finds himself on the sidelines once again following a devastating bicep injury that required surgery.
The 39-year-old, who played a pivotal role for the Springboks during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, now faces yet another uncertain road to recovery.
Fourie’s resilience has long defined his career. However, a series of cruel injuries in 2024 has tested even his remarkable resolve. Earlier this year, the Stormers stalwart suffered a broken ankle during a URC match against Connacht, derailing his hopes of returning to the Springbok squad.
Just when he was starting to regain fitness, disaster struck again. During his recent comeback, Fourie tore his bicep muscle, forcing him into surgery to have it reattached. Stormers head coach John Dobson revealed the emotional toll of the setback, describing the mood in the changeroom as “heartbreaking” after the veteran went down injured once more.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Fourie opens up about his future in rugby
Speaking to Independent Media just ten days after his operation, Fourie admitted he has been wrestling with uncertainty about the road ahead.
“Emotionally, I have been up and down regarding my future. Maybe I must start listening to the signs,” he reflected.
Despite the doubts, the utility forward remains hopeful that being around his teammates during rehabilitation might reignite his passion.
“When rehab starts at the Stormers and I start seeing the guys, maybe the fire will start burning again,” he said.
Fourie’s illustrious career spans nearly two decades, with over 100 appearances for the Stormers and Western Province, almost 100 matches for French club Lyon, and 13 Test caps for South Africa. His contribution to the Springboks’ World Cup triumph, where he stepped in as an emergency hooker following Malcolm Marx’s injury cemented his legacy as one of the team’s unsung heroes.
For now, though, Fourie’s focus shifts to recovery and reflection as fans and teammates rally behind one of the most respected figures in South African rugby.
Fourie’s wife, Jean-Marie, shared a post on her official Instagram page to send words of encouragement to her husband as he continues to recover from his injury.
Erasmus signals end of era for Boks legends
Briefly News also reported that South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus named his Springboks training squad for the end-of-year tour on Monday, October 20, 2025, signalling a clear shift in the national team as some of the country’s most experienced players reach the “end of the road."
Several emerging talents have been given opportunities in the squad. Zachary Porthen, the Stormers tighthead, has impressed in the URC this season, rising quickly from junior rugby to Test contention.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.