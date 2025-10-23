The wife of Springboks veteran Deon Fourie has sent heartfelt words of encouragement after her husband suffered a major injury

The 39-year-old and Springboks record-holder was injured during Storthe ers vs Scarlets match after making his return to the pitch

The veteran wife's message sparked a lot of reactions from rugby fans and others on social media

Springboks veteran Deon Fourie has received an emotional message from his wife after suffering a career-ending injury.

The South African rugby star suffered a bicep injury while playing for the Stormers against Scarlets, after just returning from the same injury.

Stormers head coach, John Dobson confirmed that Deon Fourie’s injury has sidelined him for the rest of the season. Speaking after the match, Dobson revealed that the veteran forward had suffered a serious bicep injury that would require surgery, describing the atmosphere in the dressing room as emotional.

“Deon is devastated,” he said. “It’s a serious bicep injury that will need surgery. It’s an emotional change room.”

Fourie's wife pens heartfelt message on IG

Fourie’s wife, Jean-Marie, shared a post on her official Instagram page to send words of encouragement to her husband as he continues to recover from his injury.

The 39-year-old made history in 2022 when he became the oldest player to debut for the Springboks at 35. A year later, he was part of the South African squad that lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy in France in 2023.

"Sometimes the road is uncertain, the turns long, and the mountains high. But I will always be here, and we will never perish. Whatever we deny or embrace, for worse or for better, we belong, we belong, we belong together. Love you, my @deon_fourie26 ❤️," the caption on the post reads.

Jean-Marie's post sparked various reactions from her followers and Springboks fans on social media.

Paul Katzeff said:

"Returning from abroad recently ,I happened to stand next to Deon in the que for customs , I saw his arm in a sling and said wow what happened I see the stormers won to zero points against , he said yes we gave them one but I stripped my muscle off the bone , very frustrating , I wished him a speedy recovery and told him that he was an absolute legend of our country , he said thank you Sir , what an incredible player and even more so an amazing human , full of grit determination and humility, Deon I wish for you everything you wish for yourself , take care and get better soon."

Jerome Chickan Schmidt mentioned:

"You have survived and overcome so many obstacles. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Rebekah Pillay wrote:

"Praying for your speedy recovery Deon🙏 You are such a legend of South Africa 🇿🇦 We wish you well."

Hilton Abrahams reacted:

"He's like the Terminator, he will be back.. Strongs Deon Fourie, speedy recovery for you."

Len Davies commented:

"Wishing Deon a speedy recovery! His charisma & gumption is required!"

Ian Wilkinson shared:

"He's had a great career, hes a rugby man through and through, and is now getting on. Retire and get into coaching...the times right. Voorspoed."

Leonie Opperman added:

"Really unfortunate, but like Stephen Kitshoff, perhaps the bell has tolled. But what a legend he is."

