Abdeslam Ouaddou has commented on Orlando Pirates' surprising exit from the CAF Champions League after being defeated by Saint Eloi Lupopo

The Moroccan manager made some claims about Orlando Pirates players after their heroic comeback couldn't secure them a place in the next round

The former Marumo Gallants coach's reactions sparked different thoughts from fans on social media

Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out to react to the Buccaneers' defeat against St Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The Premier Soccer League giants headed into the second leg of the tie with a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the second preliminary round away from home, and they overturned the deficit in the return leg in South Africa.

The Sea Robbers missed out on the chance to qualify for the group stage of the competition for the second consecutive year after losing 5-4 on penalties, with Deon Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma missing from the spot.

The spirited display at Orlando Stadium wasn’t enough for last season’s semi-finalists to overturn the deficit against the Linafoot side in front of a sold-out eSgodini crowd, denying the Soweto giants what could have been a historic night to remember.

Ouaddou comments on Pirates' CAFCL exit

Ouaddou reflected on the match, explaining that his team had entered with a challenging goal: to overturn a three-goal deficit, and had carefully planned their approach. He said the strategy involved using a false nine to draw out the opposition's three defenders and create space for attacking runs.

He noted that the plan worked well in the first half as they created several chances, with the idea to introduce a traditional striker in the second half. Despite executing their strategy, Ouaddou admitted it was not enough to secure progression.

“We can’t blame the players,” he said, expressing pride in their effort, especially given the difficult conditions in Congo. Ouaddou added that while he felt his side was the better team on the day, football can be cruel.

After the match at Orlando Stadium, fans shared their thoughts on Ouaddou's comments, reflecting a mixture of support and disappointment.

Mr Millions said:

"Next time when chasing a game don't play Tito and Mbule at the same time - sacrifice 1 for MbathaThat team was here to defend ONLY so you play 3 at the back, Leading up to the match you work on the players emotional intelligence (mindset) Trust Your Strikers."

Vuyo Dlwati wrote:

"Your player favoritism is going to be your downfall wena. This game didn't need Maswanganyi and that Moremi.

blekmejikevents shared:

"Not fielding your best goalscorer(Mabasa) when you are chasing a game is something I can't fathom, and leaving out Mbatha for such a crucial match just doesn't make sense."

Marvin Straight mentioned:

"Poor tactics, not enough attacking, too many passes around the box, no creative midfield play and you have HOTTO the first penalty!! You were the worst team!"

Mbatha reacted:

"He is the reason why Pirates was knocked out.... His decisions assisted opposition more than anything eHe is lucky he is at Pirates, he would be sacked for going out to team that poor elsewhere"

mmshiba86 commented:

"Somehow, the technical team's tactics were questionable hence we gave away the must-win game. Our opponents are not going to move too far, they are convincing."

Source: Briefly News