South African striker Lyle Foster has replied to those criticising him for his performance against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers

The English Premier League star also missed Bafana Bafana's last World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda due to a last-minute injury

The former Orlando Pirates forward's reply sparked several reactions from South African football fans on social media

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has hit back at critics after being questioned by South Africans over his commitment to the country's national team.

Bafana Bafana line up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria. Photo: Charle Lombard

Source: Getty Images

The Burnley striker scored one of the goals in Bafana Bafana's win over Lesotho in one of their recent games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and was an important member of Hugo Broos' team as they secured a place at the global football competition next year.

The former Orlando Pirates star missed the all-important game against Rwanda due to an injury, with Hugo Broos calling for a late replacement hours before the match.

The match before the Rwanda clash was against Zimbabwe, with Foster being called out by fans for missing loads of chances that could've given Bafana Bafana the win and also eased pressure in the last game.

Foster hits back at critics

In a recent interview, Foster acknowledged the criticism directed at him, admitting that he cannot change the past. He also referenced a famous quote by Theodore Roosevelt, which he said serves as a source of motivation during challenging moments.

The South African striker reflected on the backlash he received following the match against Zimbabwe, admitting he had seen the criticism directed at him but remained unapologetic about his actions.

He explained that he acted on instinct in the moment and later found perspective through a famous quote titled The Man in the Arena, which emphasises the courage of those who take risks and face challenges rather than those who simply criticise.

He said the quote resonated deeply with him, as it reminded him that players constantly put themselves on the line, making mistakes, sitting on the bench, leaving home, and taking risks — all in pursuit of representing their country with pride. Foster added that, despite the criticism, no one should ever question his commitment to South Africa.

“I could have easily gone home today,” he said, explaining that he chose to stay with his teammates because the moment was important to him. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his nation and spoke fondly of senior players like Ronwen Williams, whom he described as a role model since childhood.

Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana during their FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Foster concluded by reaffirming his passion and dedication, stating that his love for playing for South Africa should never be in doubt.

The former Monaco star's reaction to the criticism received more backlash on social media as South Africans once again dragged him for his comments.

Lincoln Lumbe wrote:

"Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfils the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things."

Sibusiso Dladla implied:

"Call me a critic or whatever. My point remains, he chose club over country and now all of a sudden we shouldn't doubt his commitment."

Tony Montana said:

"After the world cup, he'll show us his true colors, he'll no longer avail himself for the national team just like Benni and Fortune."

Ntobeko Pama shared:

"We don't need Foster, Bafana were doing just fine without him,he came in and we drew the matches."

SimthembileMab3 reacted:

"We will always criticize if he is underperforming or else he will joking Percy Tau out of the national team."

Yanga Magabuko added:

"If you not performing. We gonna criticise you. Only way for yoi to proof us right is by scoring more goals that's it. The thing with there players want to be celebrated even if they playing kak. Well if yoi play kak we gonna tell you until you do right."

