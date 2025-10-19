Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has taken a moment to recognise his role in leading South Africa to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Speaking after his team’s emphatic 3-0 triumph over Rwanda in their final qualifier at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night, Broos reflected on the journey that saw his side overcome setbacks — including a three-point deduction and a frustrating draw with Zimbabwe — to secure their spot on the world stage.

Broos reflected on Bafana Bafana’s qualification journey, saying he was proud of how he managed to keep belief alive within the squad when many had lost hope. He credited himself for instilling confidence in the players and convincing them that World Cup qualification was still achievable.

The coach admitted that his efforts would have meant little without the players’ commitment, explaining that belief and teamwork were key to their success. He praised the strong bond and mutual trust within the group, describing it as the foundation of their progress.

Broos concluded by expressing his pride and happiness for the players, saying their collective effort and unity made their achievement all the more special.

Source: Briefly News