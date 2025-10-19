Remo Stars technical adviser Tiago Conder has shared thoughs ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tiago Conde is determined to guide Remo Stars to uncharted territory — a first-ever appearance in the CAF Champions League group stage. The NPFL champions face a tough test in the second preliminary round against South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Conde acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge his team faces against Mamelodi Sundowns, describing it as both a privilege and an opportunity. He noted that while Sundowns have a far greater history in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars have prepared thoroughly for the two-legged tie with the ambition of breaking new ground.

The coach explained that the team’s main objective is to achieve what they have never done before — win and qualify for the group stages of the competition.

He admitted that the task would be difficult but emphasized that the challenge applies to both sides, as football remains a contest of 11 against 11 over two matches. Conde concluded by reiterating that Remo Stars’ plan and organization are firmly focused on winning both games and advancing to the next round.

Source: Briefly News