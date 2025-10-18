Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy have bolstered their squad for the ongoing 2025/26 PSL season with the signing of Nigerian goalkeeper Kayode Bankole.

The Mpumalanga-based club confirmed the arrival of the 23-year-old shot-stopper on Friday, 17 October 2025, with Bankole joining the Rockets on a free transfer.

The former Remo Stars FC goalkeeper has been a free agent since August 2025, following his departure from the Nigerian top-flight side, where he featured in more than eight matches last season.

Bankole now adds depth to TS Galaxy’s goalkeeping department, where he will battle Ira Tapé and Nkosingabele Madela for the starting berth.

TS Galaxy have warmly welcomed their new signing Kayode Bankole, hailing the Nigerian goalkeeper as “a true game-changer” who will strengthen their goalkeeping unit.

“Welcome to the family, Kayode Bankole! A commanding presence between the posts and a true game-changer joins our ranks,” the club announced in a statement. “We can’t wait to see you showcase your talent and passion on the big stage!”

Bankole joins the Rockets at a promising time for the club. As it stands, Galaxy occupy seventh place on the Betway Premiership table with 13 points from eight matches, maintaining a solid start to their 2025/26 campaign.

