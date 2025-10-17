Premier Soccer League veteran Keagan Buchanan has officially retired from professional football after spending his illustrious career in the South African league.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star began his journey in the youth ranks of Ajax Cape Town before moving to Old Mutual Academy and later SuperSport United. He made his professional debut with Winners Park, later featuring for FC Cape Town before rising to prominence at Bloemfontein Celtic.

His impressive performances earned him a move to Kaizer Chiefs, followed by spells at Maritzburg United and AmaZulu. In the twilight of his career, Buchanan turned out for Cape Town Spurs before hanging up his boots.

The 33-year-old has since transitioned into football administration, taking up a role with Western Cape-based ABC Motsepe League side Hope FC.

“From the time I was an eight-year-old kid at Ajax chasing a dream, to living that dream on fields across South Africa — my heart is full of gratitude,” Buchanan shared on social media.

“Football has given me so much — unforgettable memories, valuable lessons, lifelong friendships, and moments I’ll treasure forever. As this chapter ends, I thank God for every step of the journey — the highs, the lows, and the comebacks.”

He added: “To everyone who walked this road with me — my teammates, coaches, supporters, family, and friends — thank you. The game has shaped who I am, and more importantly, it’s prepared me for the next chapter.”



