Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso insists his team aren’t favourites as they prepare to face Nigerian champions Remo Stars in Sunday’s CAF Champions League second-round clash at the MKO Abiola International Stadium.

The Brazilians are working on securing a place in the group stage of the competition just like they did last season, where they finished as runner-up to eventual champions Pyramid FC.

Sundowns have endured a difficult start to the 2025/26 campaign, surrendering two domestic titles already. The Pretorian giants' poor star has sparked frustration among sections of the fanbase, who blame the team’s dip in form on what they see as a more pragmatic approach under the Portuguese coach.

Cardoso ahead of Sundowns clash against Remo

Addressing questions about his team’s approach, Miguel Cardoso dismissed criticism of being overly pragmatic, reminding critics of the club’s dominant performances and record-breaking campaign last season in South African football.

Speaking ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League clash with Remo Stars, the 53-year-old coach urged his players to remain focused and guard against complacency.

Cardoso warned that past achievements would count for nothing if the team underestimated their opponents, stressing the need to be strong and disciplined to overcome the Nigerian side and secure progress in the competition.

Source: Briefly News