Former Young Africans SC CEO Senzo Mbatha has highlighted a crucial element behind Nasreddine Nabi’s success in Tanzania — one he believes was missing during the coach’s spell at Kaizer Chiefs.

Mbatha, who was instrumental in bringing the Tunisian tactician to Yanga SC, worked alongside him as the club enjoyed a golden run, winning six major trophies in just two seasons.

At Chiefs, Nabi managed to end the Soweto giants’ decade-long trophy drought by lifting the Nedbank Cup, but he fell short of securing a top-eight league finish in his debut campaign. After 14 months at the helm, he and his technical team departed Naturena.

In contrast, Nabi’s impact at Yanga was almost immediate — within six months, he guided the club to end a four-year league title drought, reclaiming domestic dominance from Simba SC.

Mbatha explained that at Yanga, the club always ensured one or two local staff members were part of the technical team, even when a foreign coach like Nabi brought in his own assistants or fitness coach. Their main role, he said, was to help the head coach understand the players, the club’s culture, and to ease any culture shock that might arise.

He noted that Tanzanian players initially struggled to adapt to working with a foreign coach, which made the presence of a local liaison essential — someone who could bridge communication gaps and give players the confidence to engage and ask questions. Mbatha pointed out that this was often overlooked, as players might not fully grasp certain tactical concepts, such as the “low block,” when introduced by an unfamiliar coach.

Reflecting on Nabi’s setup at Kaizer Chiefs, Mbatha observed that while the coach arrived with two assistants, a goalkeeper coach, and a strength and conditioning expert, he did not appear to have anyone deeply connected to the club’s culture working closely with him. He emphasised that managing a team is never the sole responsibility of the head coach, suggesting that Chiefs may need someone more rooted in the club to help bridge that internal understanding.

Source: Briefly News