Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of a new coach to replace Nasreddine Nabi after they decided to part ways with the Tunisian manager after just one full season together.

The Glamour Boys appointed Nabi as their head coach last summer, and he guided them to victory in the Nedbank Cup, which is their first title after going ten years without a trophy.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach didn't start the season with Kaizer Chiefs because he traveled to Tunisia to attend to a family emergency, then decided to leave a few days after he returned.

Kaizer Chiefs Announce Nabi's Replacement

Kaizer Chiefs took to their X handle to announce the appointment of two coaches as replacements for Nabi. Amakhosi confirmed that the Tunisian assistant coaches, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, will lead the technical team until the end of the season.

"Following the announcement earlier today of a mutual parting of ways between Kaizer Chiefs FC and Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi, the Club can confirm that Coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will lead the technical team for the remainder of the 2025/26 season," the club confirmed.

The two coaches led the Premier Soccer League giants at the start of the season, and were also in charge of the team when Nabi was given time off before he was officially let go.

Kaze and Youssef both have a huge task at hand as Kaizer Chiefs are still in contention in three tournaments (Betway Premiership, Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Confederation Cup) despite being knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup by Stellenbosch FC.

The Soweto giants' decision to appoint Kaze and Youssef as co-head coaches until the end of the season gathered many reactions from Amakhosi faithful on social media.

Source: Briefly News