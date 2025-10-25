Saint Eloi Lupopo head coach Guy Bukasa has shared his thoughts on how remarkable it is to knock out Orlando Pirates from the CAF Champions League

The 38-year-old will lead his side in the CAF Champions League group stage this season, after defeating the Soweto giants on penalties at the Orlando Stadium

South African fans also aired their views concerning Bukasa's comment about knocking out the Sea Robbers from the competition

Saint Eloi Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa has reflected on his team's surprising victory over Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage this season.

The Congolese side took an early advantage in the tie by defeating the Buccaneers 3-0 in the first leg, leaving them on the brink of qualification.

They were close to missing out on qualification after the Sea Robbers overturned the three-goal deficit in the return leg, but fell short during the penalty shootout, with Deon Hotto and second-half substitute Yanela Mbuthuma missing their spot kicks.

The Linafoot side will head back to the Democratic Republic of Congo with joy, having secured a ticket to play in the group phase of the Champions League this season.

Bukasa reflects on Lupopo's victory over Pirates

Bukasa, during an interview after the match, praised his players for their spirited performance, while also commending Orlando Pirates for their quality and strong organisation on the field.

He expressed pride in his team’s achievement, saying they felt honoured to have eliminated the home side. He admitted that facing Orlando Pirates was a valuable learning experience, describing them as a very well-organised team both on and off the pitch.

He praised the Buccaneers’ talent, noting that their quality in possession was impressive and enjoyable to watch, even as an opponent. Bukasa acknowledged that his side suffered throughout the two legs but said they had anticipated the challenge.

He explained that their tactical approach involved sitting deep to avoid conceding more goals, as pressing Orlando Pirates could have been disastrous.

Bukasa congratulated Orlando Pirates, admitting they also deserved to advance, but credited his own team for fighting hard to secure qualification. He concluded by saying the experience taught them valuable lessons, which they will use to improve ahead of the group stages.

Here’s what fans are saying about Bukasa’s comments after he led his team to victory over Pirates.

Enzo.Gumede said:

"This coming from a guy who said "we are using dirty tactics and we are moaning like children" I honestly have no respect for him mxm 😏😏."

Siphe_Sihle_ wrote:

"Congratulations to them for winning, especially considering the unsportsmanlike behaviour displayed by Pirates before the game."

Ayanda Mathwala shared:

"Maybe he should tell why their home game was not broadcast because that raises a lot of concerns.

Majorr.SA reacted:

"You learnt that without hostility you’re be beaten by the ghost … asibhenywa thina."

