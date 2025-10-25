A young footballer lost his life in a tragic accident after his motorbike collided with a cow while he was riding home from his father’s birthday party early on Monday morning.

20-year-old footballer Antony Ylano died instantly after the collision, with two eyewitnesses reportedly rushing to check on him after the unfortunate incident.

CCTV footage from the BR-343 road in Piaui, Brazil, captured the moment when five cows, four adults and a calf, were walking along the street. As the animals crossed the road, Ylano appeared in the frame and crashed into the last cow in the group, which had just moved to the other side of the road.

Piaui Sports Club mourns passing of Ylano

Ylano's club, Piaui Sports Club, released an official statement on their Instagram page to confirm the passing of their under-20 player and also mourned the death of the youngster.

"The Piauí Sports Club has experienced a moment of deep sorrow with the loss of striker Antony Ylano, a victim of an accident this morning. The club informs that Monday's activities are cancelled due to the mourning of the family and all of Piauí EC," the club statement reads on social media.

The club confirmed that Ylano had played for Piauizão Vibrante since 2024, featuring in the Piauiense U20, Copa São Paulo Jr, and Copa do Nordeste U20 tournaments. He was also preparing to travel with the team to compete in the Brazil U20 Cup.

Ylano’s girlfriend, Maria Clara, expressed her grief on Instagram, saying that the world felt different without him. She wrote that although the sun had risen, its light seemed dimmer, as if it too missed him.

Maria Clara added that life took him from her unexpectedly, and nothing has been the same since, affirming that he was, is, and will always be the love of her life. She also claimed that her boyfriend passed away with so many dreams left unfulfilled.

thalyson05_ said:

"My brother will be greatly missed 🖤 😭 May God comfort the hearts of the family."

jppinheiropf wrote:

"May God comfort the hearts of the family You will be greatly missed my friend. Great Ylano."

bjulianaaugusta shared:

"My condolences to all the family and friends, may God comfort the hearts of all of you 🖤 🖤"

tarcisiomartins7 reacted:

"Unbelievable! May God put you in a good place. Mlk from the good 🖤😔."

aldoc_01 commented:

"May God comfort the hearts of the family! You will be greatly missed my friend! 😞🖤"

joaovitor.sg added:

"May God comfort the whole family at this very difficult time 🖤😢."

