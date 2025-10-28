Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez is said to have been involved in a fatal road accident that claimed of an elderly man in Italy

The former Barcelona goalkeeper made an effort to save the 81-year-old man after the incident happened, but he ended up passing on

Social media users aired their views concerning the tragic event online, and some paid tribute to the elderly man who lost his life in the process

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was reportedly involved in a tragic road accident that resulted in the death of an elderly man.

Local media indicate that the collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the village of Fenegro, near Como, not far from Inter’s training base in Appiano Gentile. Sadly, the crash claimed the life of an 81-year-old man at the scene.

The 27-year-old former Barcelona goalkeeper moved to Inter Milan in 2024, signing on as a backup goalie. He has made two Serie A appearances this season, featuring in full matches against Cagliari and Sassuolo in September. He was also expected to be on the bench for Inter’s upcoming clash with Fiorentina this weekend.

Martinez involved in a fatal road accident

According to reports from Italian media, Martinez was behind the wheel when his car collided with an elderly man who was travelling in an electric wheelchair.

Reports indicate that the former RB Leipzig shot-stopper immediately stopped his vehicle and attempted to assist the victim before emergency responders, including an air ambulance, arrived at the scene.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical practitioners, the elderly man was declared dead on-site.

The police have since launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident involving Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez and the 81-year-old man.

There are doubts about him featuring for Inter Milan this weekend against Fiorentina due to the accident and also his mental state.

Martinez's incident followed the death of a 20-year-old player who collided with a cow while returning home, and also a 19-year-old who passed on after an unfortunate incident on the pitch.

Here is what fans are saying about Martinez after he was involved in a tragic accident.

Ken Adams said:

"'swerved into the lane Martínez was driving', if this is true then it's not his fault. I'm not trying to downplay the event, but let's not burn Martinez just yet."

Maximus rex 🌟🌟 shared:

"Maybe man had heart problems or something, so he drove into his lane. Investigation must be held to see the cause of the incident."

HeelTurnByXavi wrote:

"Rough news man, RIP🙏❤️."

c0mpmilano reacted:

"Rest in Peace and prayers to the old man's family 🙏 I hope Joseph's mentally ok though, not his fault at all, but this whole situation must be hella traumatic since he had no control over it."

Paint commented:

"If this is legit then that's not Joseps fault, and is also incredibly unfortunate that it happened in the first place. Rest in peace the elderly man."

Y.W added:

"If he hits him and he dies no matter the terminal illness, he is a killer whether its accidental or not."

Golf legend dies days after birthday

Briefly News also reported that a golf legend has passed away a few days after celebrating his birthday.

The golf icon was survived by his wife and two children, and he also left behind a remarkable legacy in the sport.

Source: Briefly News