Young footballer Finley Bone tragically passed away after being struck by lightning at a sporting complex on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in Australia on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Her devastated family has been left in disbelief, struggling to comprehend how her bright and promising life could be taken away in an instant.

The 21-year-old, who both played for and coached at the Noosa Lions Football Club, was practising goal-kicking at the Cooroy Sporting Complex’s soccer fields when she was struck by lightning late on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics responded swiftly and transported her to Nambour Hospital in critical condition, but despite their efforts, she could not be revived.

At the time of publication, further details surrounding the incident remain limited.

This unfortunate news about Bone's death came after reports confirmed the passing of two other young footballers: Raul Ramirez, who died after an unfortunate incident on the pitch, and 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure, who was killed in Ghana.

Noosa Lions FC announces Bone's death

Noosa Lions FC took to their official Facebook page to announce the death of Bone after she was struck by lightning.

The Noosa Lions Football Club expressed deep sadness over her death, describing her as the heart of the team. Club officials praised her while outlining some of the qualities she brought to the team, noting that her legacy will continue to inspire others.

They added that her impact went far beyond her performances on the field, as she embodied sportsmanship, teamwork, and a strong sense of community spirit.

“Noosa Lions Football Club is devastated by the tragic loss of Finley Bone,” the Australian club’s statement reads.

“Finley was a much-loved member of our FQPL3 Women's team and a coach of our U12/13 girls. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Paul and Donna and all Finley's family and friends 💙”

The family of the young footballer released a statement expressing their profound shock and disbelief over her sudden passing.

“No one can believe this happened,” the family of the deceased said.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the emergency teams who responded in minutes and the ED at Nambour Hospital. They gave us next-level care.”

Tributes also poured in from football fans on social media as they expressed their sadness over the death of the youngster.

Matildas said:

"Our hearts are with Finley's family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time. Her dedication to the sport represented everything beautiful about the game, and our thoughts are with everyone at the club. Finley will always be part of our football family."

Zoe Bebbington wrote:

"Finley was a wonderful, kind and positive person, and an amazing teammate. Sending love to her family, friends and all the Noosa ladies 🤍🤍🕊️."

Rae Pryde shared:

"Absolutely devastating. Sending much love to all of those at Noosa FC and to Finley’s family. From all of us at Gympie United."

Michelle Brown reacted:

"Woombye Snakes FC and all of its community send our deepest condolences to Finleys family and the Noosa Lions Football Club This is really heartbreaking news 💔💔💔."

Oz Bayldon commented:

"So so sad. Sending huge ❤️ and condolences to the whole family, friends and teammates."

Craig Thompson added:

"It’s absolutely devastating news of what happened. Finley will be missed so much by the club and friends. Our deepest sympathies go out to Finley’s family.💙"

