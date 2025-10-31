A video showing members of the Mamelodi community holding a vigil for two cousins, Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga, who were tragically found with gunshot wounds, touched viewers

The moving clip, shared on a local publication’s Facebook page, showed attendees standing united in heavy rain, singing hymns and demanding a safer neighbourhood.

Social media users were touched by the community’s bond and high turnout, praising South Africans' ability to stand together in times of tragedy

A group of community members and leaders supported the family of the two slain cousins during their difficult time. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

A moving video showcasing a community's resilience and sorrow after a double tragedy captured the attention of social media, which shared their condolences.

The clip, shared on the Daily Sun’s Facebook page, documented the heartfelt vigil held for cousins Tshiamo Moramaga (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21), which left viewers deeply touched by the community’s turnout, despite the bad weather.

The two young women were tragically found with gunshot wounds in Mamelodi East Extension on Sunday, 17 October 2025. The video opens with a solemn scene: groups of men and women lining up candles by the wall of the family’s house. The community members’ voices rose in unison to chant the powerful hymn, “Asinalo uvalo,” which translates to “we don’t fear anything.”

The community holds a vigil for the slain cousins

The clip moves to reveal the vigil's high turnout despite the wet Pretoria weather. The event transitioned into a march in the heavy rain on a flooded street, with many attendees standing without umbrellas, showcasing the community's deep commitment to solidarity and their plea for a safer neighbourhood. The local publication Daily Sun noted that the vigil was attended by family members, community leaders, and religious figures from the South African Council of Churches, all standing united in prayer and grief.

At the end of the clip, a family member was filmed amidst the noisy setup, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the enormous community support received. In a released statement, Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, who is the Police spokesperson, shared an update on the case, confirming that a 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with two counts of murder and one attempted murder.

Social media users were deeply moved by the community's gesture. Image: O2O Creative

SA unites in grief

The video garnered over 80K views and hundreds of comments from moved social media users, who expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Many viewers noted the extraordinary ability of South Africans to stand together during times of pain and tragedy, suggesting that if the country could maintain such a bond, it would achieve greater things. The high turnout, despite the relentless rain, was praised, with many thanking those who attended. Others offered a traditional blessing, noting that the heavy rain was a positive sign, indicating that the late cousins were blessed in their passing.

User @Shoki Kgadi Ya Matjuda commented:

"So much love. Imagined in this weather, but still, the community went all out in numbers to celebrate the lives of the young girls. We thank you,"

User @Sibisi Cindy said:

"Shame, man, they were so blessed it's even raining."

Usr @Mpüsëng Pöñînï Thapiiéy added:

"This is so painful, fly high, girls."

User @Zanele Chauke added:

"This is real unitymay their souls rest in peace."

User @Robert Gcaba shared:

"I smell stricter laws on alcohol."

User @Thembz MamaSuku Mnyakeni said:

"South Africans can do wonders. If we can keep this bond, we can go far together as a country. Rest well, girls, may your families be comforted."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

