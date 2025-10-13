A Tswana woman, the only Muslim in her family, shared how her religion conducts burials, detailing the quick, simple process that occurs on the same day as death

The revealing video was shared on TikTok, sparking a massive online conversation about the economic and emotional simplicity of Islamic traditions

Social media users were shocked by the immediate burial practice, with many wishing their own funerals could be conducted so quickly and affordably

A Tswana woman, practising the Islamic faith, stunned social media users by revealing details of how they bury the deceased in the Muslim community. Image: @aishamphahlele

A North West woman's candid video explaining the burial customs of Islam captivated social media users and ignited a widespread discussion about funeral costs and traditional ceremonies.

The post, shared on TikTok by @aishamphahlele, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who responded with curiosity and admiration.

The TikTok video shows @aishamphahlele, the only Muslim in her immediate family, responding to questions about how people are buried in her faith. She explained that, unlike many other traditions, Islam does not keep corpses and requires that the burial take place on the same day of death, without delay, unless there is a valid reason. She noted that if a person passes in the morning, they can be buried in the afternoon.

How Muslim communities bury the dead

Aisha detailed the simplicity of the process, saying the body is wrapped only in a khaffan (a white sheet) and is buried without a coffin. With a bubbly personality, she shared that she has already informed her family of her wishes. She acknowledged her family's separate cultural practices but firmly stated that when she passes, she will be buried according to the Islamic way, and the Muslim community will lead the burial. She humorously added that Muslims have their own graveyard, joking that they have a 'main character syndrome.'

Many social media users shared their wishes for similar burials, saying the Islamic way was more practical. Image: Rossella De Berti

SA debates about the Islamic burial custom

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their shock at the quick and easy burial process. Many found the Islamic way of burial to be economical and felt it made strong financial sense.

There was widespread interest in the cost, and Aisha confirmed that the burials often cost less than R5,000. Others expressed their wish to be buried on the same day they pass, saying their own traditional burial processes were often lengthy and tiring.

User @Kimah560 asked:

"How about the death certificate? I also want to be buried like that, but the death certificate will be a problem."

User @kokie_me commented:

"I like that because there's no unnecessary cooking the whole week, wasting money."

User @carolmutshinya shared:

"I witnessed this a few weeks back. My neighbour's son died around midnight. When we get the news, while still in shock and saying we'll go late for the night vigil, the next thing we know, around 6 pm, we see people coming out with takeaways. Apparently, they buried him around 2 pm."

User @Sellwane Lelimo added:

"I'm not Muslim, but I want this kind of burial."

User @PROFFESOR X said:

"As someone who's used to those week-long funerals. I will get extra traumatised if a family member were to be buried that quickly. I feel the week helps one to process the passing and contribute positively to healing me."

User @User @Tsoki shared:

"Such a burial is cheap and very reasonable. I wish Africans could adopt this."

Watch the TikTok video below:

