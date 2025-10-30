A humorous video depicted three young men running after a man who resembled a religious figure on the side of a KZN road to ask for “immediate blessings”

The funny clip was shared on TikTok, where it garnered massive views and comments from an amused online community

Social media users were amused, joking that the trio's prayers may be answered and that the random sightings proved that Mzansi is full of life

Three friends ran toward a man they called "Jesus" to ask for blessings. Image: @siniki.niki

Source: TikTok

A group of friends captured what they felt was a spiritual encounter with a man they associated with God on a busy KZN road, and the video became a viral hit, showcasing a moment of unexpected faith and chaos.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @siniki.niki, showed the three young men’s excitement, sparking a wave of amusement from viewers who loved their bold and fearless nature.

The scene, shot on the side of a road in KwaZulu-Natal, shows three young men running full speed toward a man walking slowly. The target of their pursuit was dressed in a long white robe, a white cloth wrapped around his head and neck, and carrying a stick, making him strongly resemble the “Jesus” figure.

The three young men approached him, speaking over one another as they reached him, showering the surprised figure with praise, calling him “Man of God,” “Lord,” and “Father Lord.” They all urgently asked for brand-new blessings. One of the men was impressed by the man’s footwear, exclaiming that he was wearing Adidas sandals, noting the brand’s signature three stripes.

The trio's video left social media users amused and calling them confident. Image: @siniki.niki

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the video of the KZN trio

The viral clip gained a massive 350K views, 24K likes, and over 900 comments from social media users who were entertained by the young men's funny, spontaneous behaviour. Many viewers said that being bored in Mzansi was simply a choice, referring to the endless source of humour found in the country.

Some humorously predicted the trio’s prayers would be answered quickly, as they had spoken directly to the “son of God.” Others, who were KZN locals, mentioned specific spots where they had seen the man walking around the province, adding to the general sense of amusement and local intrigue.

User @Akash Ramkelawan said:

"I saw this guy yesterday. I slowed down, thought my time was up."

User @shootDRVCO shared:

"He was studying in Darul Uloom College in Newcastle. I know him."

User @Austin Phillips teased:

"Guys, please get 'Jesus' a phone so he can get TikTok. We need the tea."

User @Tshego shared:

"KZN must be declared as a country 🤣😂."

User @sewa said:

"You guys are going to be millionaires. You're blessed, you just met 'Jesus'."

User @C'Best joked:

"Really? No car, bicycle or donkey, at least while the followers are blessed with mansions, cars and riches in his name.😇 Uvela ngempatata yamaskandi (he's showing up with Maskhandi musicians' sandals)? Hayi rather ngiye Kwa Shembe (I'll gladly go to Shembe).

Watch the TikTok video below:

