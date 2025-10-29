An American man showcased a unique, self-designed hairstyle featuring cornrows finished with functional zippers and beads, turning his head into a statement of high fashion

The highly creative clip went viral on TikTok, with viewers stunned by the man’s talent and predicting the hairstyle would soon be worn by celebrities

Social media users praised his originality, noting that African Americans are unmatched when it comes to cultural innovation and style

An American man proudly showed off his plaited hair with zips. Image: @67bigstage

A US man’s radical reinvention of a traditional hairstyle became a viral sensation, captivating the internet with its unusual blend of fashion and functional hardware.

The short clip, shared on TikTok by @67bigstage, showcased a unique artistic talent, gaining over 5K comments from viewers who were impressed by the man’s high level of creativity.

The video features the man proudly showing off his new hairstyle: eight cornrows decorated with zippers and beads. The highlight of the demonstration is when he shows how he can zip and unzip the four zippers attached to the rows.

The man showcases his zipper cornrow hairstyle

The complicated design and the surprising use of hardware convey that this is not a common street look, but a piece of bold, high-concept fashion. Throughout the filming, the man holding the camera a nd others watching hype him up, reinforcing the idea that this look is exceptional. The creator, clearly feeling confident, notes that the hairstyle is “not for close-minded people,” emphasising the daring originality of the look.

Social media users called the cornrows man highly creative. Image:@67bigstage

SA loves the innovative cornrows

The viral clip garnered 5.4M views, 808K likes, and 5.8K comments from social media users who were stunned and impressed by the man’s cornrows. Many viewers complimented the man’s profound creativity, predicting that the hairstyle would soon appear on celebrities, specifically mentioning rappers like A$AP Rocky as likely candidates to adopt the bold style. Others argued that the hairstyle was “unironically high fashion,” calling the concept exceptional.

User @KaiiiPieee joked:

"Don’t let ASAP ROCKY see this!"

User @yousra added:

"Now that’s art."

User @janie added:

"Some celebrity might steal this idea from you 😭. If it happens, then know that you were 100% the vision. Never in my life have I seen something like this before. The beads tie it all together, too. This is hot🔥."

User @tishannax shared:

"Make sure that nobody's going to steal it from him. This is wildly innovative."

User @monkeyd.nelly said:

"This is unironically high fashion, seriously. This is exceptional."

User @Brooke commented:

"This is one of those things that’s so creative and unique yet also so obvious that it makes you mad that you never thought of it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

