A content creator shared a demonstration of her unique, homemade skincare routine that uses a Rooibos tea bag to cleanse and smooth the skin

The astonishing clip, shared on TikTok, went viral, reaching nearly 4 million views and capturing the attention of beauty enthusiasts

Social media users were fascinated by the natural remedy, with many worrying about their tea supply, while others asked practical questions about the duration of the treatment

A resourceful woman showcased her acne-fighting method using rooibos tea. Image: @hisgorgeousmom

A woman's unconventional skincare method, involving a common South African household item, has become an instant sensation online.

The video, shared on TikTok by @hisgorgeousmom, showcased her surprising and accessible method for fighting acne, which shocked many viewers and left others with numerous questions.

The content creator, TikTok user @hisgorgeousmom, showed her clean, washed skin, and began her routine by applying a wet rooibos tea bag directly all over her face. She used the tea bag as if it were a toner, gently wiping the infused water across her skin for a natural cleansing effect. This was just the first step in her two-part hack.

The woman shows her skin care routine

She then took the tea bag, cut it open, and dispersed the rooibos leaves onto her hand. She proceeded to apply the loose leaves directly to her face, creating a full, homemade facial mask. This simple, resourceful technique uses the natural properties of rooibos, a common South African tea known for its antioxidants, to create an affordable beauty treatment.

Many social media users were shocked to see the woman's routine. Image: @hisgorgeousmom

The potential skin benefits of rooibos

Rooibos tea is highly valued in skincare for its powerful antioxidant properties, which may defend the skin from environmental stressors and pollutants. This natural ingredient offers multiple benefits, including reducing signs of premature ageing such as fine lines, and providing significant anti-inflammatory support to calm redness, irritation, and flare-ups in sensitive skin.

Rooibos also assists in managing acne, boosting hydration levels, and evening out skin tone, making it effective against dark spots and hyperpigmentation. By supporting collagen production and strengthening the natural skin barrier, this gentle, plant-based ingredient promotes overall long-term skin health and resilience. (Source: Clinikally)

SA reacts to the rooibos facial routine

The clip garnered 3.9M views, 69K likes and over 1K comments from surprised social media users and some who responded with humour. Many viewers were stunned to see how people are using food products in their skincare routines, mentioning other natural ingredients they’ve seen, such as potatoes and beetroot, nd questioning the effectiveness of such treatments.

Some wished their family members would not see the video, causing a run on rooibos tea as everyone would want to apply it to their faces. Other viewers had genuine questions, asking how long the tea leaves needed to be kept on the face and whether the tea could be brewed and used for drinking before being applied as a mask.

User @n.baebrown asked:

"Should you rinse it with cold or warm water, and how long do you keep the rooibos on your skin?"

User @Lioney shared:

"Talk about me. I sometimes apply tomatoes or beetroot juice or potatoes, anything that works😭."

User @Cynthia_tanyar said:

"Don’t let my mom see this 😭!"

User @Laverne asked:

"So when you put this teabag on your face, how long should you keep it on? You have to make tea to have the teabag, right?"

User @Nolly Wilson commented:

"The other thing is that our skins are not the same. It might not work for me."

User @Simnikiw(khwezi thee daffodil) added:

"Wow😍! Your skin is pretty, maan."

