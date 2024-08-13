A babe with acne-prone skin displayed 16 products from five skincare brands she tried to clear her skin

The lady, who seems determined to rid her skin of acne, invested in a full range of each brand she tried

Sensing her frustration, some people advised her to give up trying products and consult a dermatologist

A video of a young babe showcasing 16 different skincare products she's tried to clear her pimples and dark spots made its way to the social media platform TikTok, leaving many internet users with much to say as none of the products worked for her skin.

5 Skincare brands tried with no joy

In the video, user @bongekadube can be seen placing her products in front of the camera. She followed with the caption, "Ay Bandla," an expression that symbolises defeat.

The products parade started with the Cuticura range, which consisted of five items - a facewash, serum, day cream, face ointment and oil control product.

She went on to show a full range of Gentle Magic with similar products to the Cuticura.

The Rooibos skincare range was also one of the products she tried as well as a home remedy of honey and bicarbonate of soda, which many use as a scrub.

Mzansi reacts to the TikTok user's post

User @🇿🇦AngelicXaba🦋❤ shared:

"Don't delete that Cuticura, hunny, get the green Cuticura ointment, soap and face wash (all should be green). You won't regret."

A few users advised @Bongie_LadyB to give the Cuticura range a bit of time as it takes a while to start showing results:

"Cuticura takes time. I nearly threw mine but I'm happy now."

User @zama_iii was among those who vouched for Cuticura, commenting:

"😭 How long did you give Cuticura a chance? I almost gave up nami, eventually it got used to me 😭😭"

User @siphelelebawana had different advice, commenting:

"The less you take care of your face, the better it becomes! I stopped buying facial products a long time ago because I couldn't see any results. I now apply Nivea Q10 from the face to the toes 🤣🤣"

User @KukhanyaZungu advised the medical route, adding:

"Hi sis, please try and go to a GP, ask them to give a prescription for oratane. You can also do your research about it, you can even look it up here. I’m also on them, they will help you."

Flawless skin plug

Previously reported by Briefly News, a lady shared skincare products she uses to keep her skin radiant and flawless.

The babe's beauty hack includes the Gentle Magic mask, a very popular product on the video streaming platform TikTok, and three products from the Ordinary Skincare range.

