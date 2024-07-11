A South African woman shared a video on social media showing The Ordinary skincare products available at a Dischem store

This brand, known for its effectiveness and affordability, was previously unavailable in South Africa

The video generated excitement among viewers, with some expressing their enthusiasm for the brand

A woman was excited to share that Dischem now stocks The Ordinary skincare line. Image: @chelseykayla

Source: TikTok

Many women desire smooth, clear, plump, and radiant-looking skin. One South African woman may have answered their prayers after sharing a video showing that Dischem now stocks The Ordinary skin care products.

Woman shows international skincare brand in SA

The video shows a wide variety of The Ordinary products at a Cape Town Dischem store. The brand was previously unavailable in South Africa, before several outlets became distributors of it.

According to the website, The Ordinary offers skincare products that are clinically tested, vegan, and cruelty-free.

“Thank God I waited because hame, one serum was going for about R1000 online ,” the post was captioned.

SA reacts to skincare plug

The video sparked intrigue among many netizens who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the skincare brand’s products. Others also shared where else to purchase The Ordinary products.

Ayabukwa said:

“My Dischem doesn’t even have The Ordinary.”

Marian Arendse reacted

“The ordinary is amazing!”

Michaila Wilson replied:

“Clicks, Woolies, Foschini, ARC store and Superbalist all stock it at the same price.”

Yahooo Gyalll reacted:

“So, I’m the only one who doesn’t know what this is.”

Samantha Jansen commented:

“And this is why we walk into Dischem looking for toothpaste but walk out having spend R2k .”

zahra martin✨ was a fan of The Oridinary:

“The best brand ever .”

Raine Grunau commented:

“Girl, Woolworths has the daily set on sale at moment for R279.”

Woman shares Clicks haul for winter body and hair care

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman shared her go-to winter skin and hair care products in a Clicks haul on TikTok.

Keabetswe Lesufi posted a TikTok video showing a bag full of goodies she purchased recently.

Her haul included moisturising body butters, body oil, hair moisturising conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair waterless cleanser, pain relief heat patches, and female sanitary products.

