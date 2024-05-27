A woman showed off her new boss’ grand gesture after accepting an offer from them

The woman named Samkelisiwe Langa has always dreamt of one day becoming a social worker and is now living her dream

Langa signed a permanent contract with her new employer and shared the exciting moment on her TikTok

Samkelisiwe Langa shared a special moment on her TikTok, proving that prayer is a powerful weapon.

Langa praised her maker as she celebrated a milestone in her journey to becoming a well-established social worker.

Living the dream

Langa has always known that she wants to become a social worker, which has paved a clear path for her since childhood. She recently signed a permanent contract and her application for the position of social work manager at Othandweni Child and Youth Centre was approved.

Human resources sent her the exciting email on 20 March:

“Dear Samkelisiwe. Greetings and well wishes! I wish to congratulate and inform you that you were one of our successful candidates for the above-mentioned position.”

Watch the video below:

Turn to prayer

Prophetess Gxothelwa confirmed that through all things, prayer is most potent and it can get you your most desired outcomes, but only if you believe:

“Trusting God is the only hope we have when we go through seasonal changes. Understanding that there is an upper hand to life and we should not do evil to one another and understanding that there is a greater hope to life than all we have on earth .

"The trusting in God unites us all to live in peace and know that He is hope in seasons. There are also verses like Ephesians 6 verses 10 to 20 that reveal that life is more spiritual than physical. It teaches us to know how to be strong and find strength to be positive in hope.”

Celebratory moment

Samkelisiwe’s bosses welcomed the promoted social worker with flowers, chocolates and a card. The lady already had a permanent position but because of her hard work, she was offered her current position.

Her followers on TikTok were so proud of her and expressed their excitement in the comments section:

@Mamvelase is amazed at how many times Langa has been offered permanent positions this year:

“Congratulations baby but man, how many times do you get hired? I thought you were permanent at your last position.”

@Smart gave praise to the almighty:

“Congratulations to you. Glory to God.”

@MaNdadana reninded Langa of how lucky Langa is:

“Congratulations, mama. It’s very hard to find a job lately.”

What faith can do

