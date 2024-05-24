A woman shared her big day on TikTok. During grad season, Lunga Ratopola showcased her excitement for bagging a degree

The beauty glowed in her regalia while she threw peace since to the camera

Shockingly, Ratopola told the internet that in 2019, Wits University rejected her

A woman on TikTok, Lunga Ratopola, shared her graduation footage on TikTok.

A woman graduated from Wits University five years after it rejected her. Image: @lungababy

Ratopola threw peace signs at the camera, exposing her excitement and joy for bagging a qualification.

Grad season

While grad season was big and beautiful, graduating meant the world to Ratopola. Wits rejected her application back in 2019. Ratopola understood the power of resilience, so she tried applying again and finally got in.

She captioned her viral TikTok:

“Me because the world did not end when WITS rejected me back in 2029.”

The graduate was stunned in a black suit and her hard-earned regalia when she accepted her precious degree.

Watch the video below:

Halala Graduate

Congratulatory messages started to pour in after Ratopola posted her awesome video wh, which created a thread with 39 comments, 42 shares, 2948 likes,d 22K views.

Many social media users comforted Lunga by commenting with sweet words:

@chloë can’t wait to channel her inner Lunga by being patient me:

“Congratulations my love, thanks to your advice, I’ll also be graduating after a few years.”

@nothando is excited for Lunga and commented:

“Awww, look at you. Congratulations.”

@ipeleng462 is proudly for her friend and commented:

"Oh my baby, congratulations once again."

The power of perseverance

Briefly News reported on a story of a woman on TikTok posted a video celebrating the first year of her medical internship after being rejected by all medical schools earlier. Her story shares her perseverance to achieve her dreams and to let others know that life doesn't end with rejection.

Mzansi came through to congratulate her on her achievement and hard work in the face of different obstacles. While many students leaving matric at the end of 2023 might not get into the preferred school or even be able to study the program that they want, there are many opportunities to achieve still, whether it be taking a second preference or even redoing matric exams to get the marks needed for acceptance.

