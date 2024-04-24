A woman posted a TikTok video highlighting delays in her journey to becoming a qualified teacher

Lihle Mbuyazi shared that she was rejected for the PGCE course by two institutions back in 2019

She is currently a student teacher at 32 years old and affirmed that she will never give up on her future

Lihle Mbuyazi was rejected by two universities for a teaching qualification programme in 2019. Image: @lihle.mbuyazi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman may have been rejected by two universities but she never gave up on her dream to become a teacher.

Lihle Mbuyazi (@lihle.mbuyazi) posted a TikTok video which shows her teaching a lesson near the chalkboard in front of a class of students.

In her post, Lihle revealed that she was a student teacher at the age of 32 because life didn't end when the University of Zululand and Unisa rejected her to do a PGCE course in 2019.

The PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) is an initial teacher training qualification that students can apply for once they have completed their degree, UKZN explains.

Lihle captioned her post:

"I will never give up on my own future. No matter the delays, God is working in my life."

SA shows student teacher love

Lihle's post struck a chord with many netizens as they could relate to being rejected for the PGCE course. Others shared encouraging words, motivating Lihle to keep going after her teaching dream.

Miranda said:

"My mom's at her final year at the age of 45, yonke into ineskhathi sayo ngempela."

AnelePMayeza replied:

"I was rejected this year by Unisa. Let me re-apply at Stadio because I was accepted but I thought it’s not legit."

JOVIS_XOLILE commented:

"I did PGCE last year❤️now I'm a qualified teacher, teaching at the moment ❤️When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen."

noluthandotndowdl commented:

"I was rejected for PGCE 2019, but in 2022, Stadio accepted my application. In 2023, I got a permanent job ❤️"

PKay commented:

"I was rejected for PGCE and went for the degree at 28. I'm completing next year and I'll be 31."

N responded:

"Same with my sister wenza nursing, manje usebuyele back university wenza teaching, ngomusa kaNkulunku kuzolunga."

