A woman on Twitter managed to get South Africans to talk about their religious and ancestral practices

She made an unapologetic statement about her position on serving God and ancestors simultaneously

SA people online shared how they go about practising their spirituality and their different beliefs

There used to be unspoken rules that people shouldn't discuss their income, politics, and religious beliefs. But with access to social media, these days, topics that used to be taboo are now openly talked about.

A Twitter user @Getseen360_ made a very daring statement on her page saying that people should not serve two masters by believing in both ancestors and God.

Her provocative stance prompted many South Africans online to discuss spirituality and how they interpret those different practices.

Some netizens took offence to how they serve both the ancestors and God, but there were others who were happy to share on the touchy topic without insulting those with differing opinions.

The short tweet opened the floodgate of comments, with many South Africans defending their beliefs.

@Mo_Magoda posted:

"Y’all must go read your bibles again because when Israel prays to God, they start by reminding God who they actually are by calling the names of their ancestors. Then they are you guys who want to remove everything about your ancestors."

@zeewhy_dj said:

"The only problem here is your interpretation of God, you are imposing your God and the things he doesn't like on us. Our African Gods have a direct relationship with our ancestors, they are like angels in the Christian faith."

@LuvuyoKhaba commented:

"People are confused, ancestors are not worshiped. God is the Higher Power, and ancestors are acknowledged."

@Que_Briight tweeted:

"Ancestors are the messengers of God, we worship God we acknowledge ancestors."

@K_Malatsi added:

"We acknowledge ancestors as those that came before us, our lineage. We do not worship nor pray to them. But we do recognise them as our forefathers."

@baiku87 mentioned:

"If only you knew how they both of them work, you realise it's like mom and dad."

@Busi__Mthembu wrote:

"You can not worship or praise ancestors, but you can worship God and acknowledge the importance of amadlozi in your life."

