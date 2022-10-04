A lady sparked a debate about the double standard when she claimed that it's okay for men to leave pregnant women, but society looks down on jobless men

The tweet is an example of the gender-related issues peeps love to discuss on various social media platforms

Peeps across Mzansi had a lot to say about the topic at hand, with different men and women giving their two-cents

An opinionated woman took to the socials and started a spicy debate about double standards. She claimed that it is common for a man to leave a pregnant woman but that it's looked down upon when a woman leaves a newly jobless man.

Source: Twitter

@NothandoN20 posted the saucy take on Twitter and quickly drew a crowd of eager people ready to air their grievances with the opposite gender.

This debate is an example of the culture wars between different ethnic groups and sexes that tend to happen online. The conversations can sometimes be interesting and thought-provoking, while others tend to be much more hostile and venomous.

That being said, many South Africans who participated in the discussion gave well-thought points from each perspective. See the comments below:

@FCKTWIRA said:

"Society doesn't care about a woman's pain, unfortunately."

@MdluliVicane mentioned:

"Lol... Don't people talk when a man leaves his pregnant woman"

@NathiWaMokwena posted:

@Finobafo commented:

"Remember that show, "It's your choice".. Kinda comes to mind when answering here. There are gang men who will walk away, kamnandi... So, it's a pandemic, and I guess we have to stick with the consequences of our decisions..."

@Mimi_Tee_ mentioned:

"I'm actually worried about the women dating men under this post that are pressed over your comparisons... I mean, no women should leave a man because of unemployment, and no man should abandon a pregnant woman. It's always women who should stand for nonsense "

@BUTHIDAD shared:

@HMaboya said:

"Both are very wrong. Besides, not all men will leave woman pregnant and not all women will leave their husband's when they're unemployed. Just choose what kind of person you want to be and stop creating excuses for doing bad this to others."

@Mk45740653 posted:

Source: Briefly News