A thoughtful man opened up about being loved genuinely, and netizens worldwide wholeheartedly agreed with the statement

Topics of love and relationships can be quite decisive on the internet, but a vast majority of people huddled under one opinion

Folks praised the sincere message and also elaborated on why authentic love is beneficial to one's life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A thoughtful man opened up about being loved and what it meant to him online. The sweet message touched the hearts of netizens worldwide who, uncharacteristically of the internet, wholeheartedly agreed with him.

A sincere man discussed genuine love on the socials, and folks thoroughly agreed with his thoughts. Images: @tobishiyanbola/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man goes by the handle of @tobishiyanbola and made the loving statement on Twitter, which didn't end up in a massive debate like how these topics usually end up in.

The considerate gent elaborated by claiming that having someone in your life who genuinely wants to see you happy can add a world of a difference to your life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens are usually polarised when it comes to discussing relationships, but peeps even added more positive opinions about love, while others also used their own healthy relationships as an example. See the comments below:

@o_sayrah said:

"Having this kind of love is a huge blessing in life."

@colorfullsasha mentioned:

"Many don't understand how important it is to get into a good relationship, not just for companionship but for our overall well-being."

@LungileGodwana commented:

"I concur. I've been away for a few days, and my partner is prepping all my faves, and I haven't even landed. I want to cry in jubilation because this man is intentional."

@GNdedigwe posted:

"A blessing that I lot of take for granted. Ask God for grace to keep such genuine people."

@Zanel3_Mthethwa shared:

"Having someone that admires u from any and every aspect "

@PearlNohM said:

"I love this so much because I can relate, love is beautifulI am truly blessed"

@beautiful_Akudo mentioned:

"I can relate to this very well."

@Adannia6 commented:

"No greater joy than that, honestly..."

@Hanthoniaaa shared:

"On point so lies!"

Mzansi musician Robot Boii makes girl’s dream come true by taking her to matric ball after mom reached out

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that South African musician, Robot Boii, gave one young lady, named Annie Mashaba, a night to remember by accompanying her to her matric farewell.

The wonderful evening was orchestrated by her mom, Nkele Mashaba, who messaged the artist eight months ago, telling him that her daughter was bullied for having no date and was teased for her acne.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News