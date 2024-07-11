Woman Gives the Woolworths' Gift Cakes the Taste Test, Size and Sweetness Leaves SA Divided
- A South African TikTok user @tendit_ reviewed Woolworths' new mini gift cakes in a video
- In the clip, she tastes the cakes, which she finds cute and delicious but a little drier than expected
- The video generated buzz, with some viewers eager to try the cakes and others commenting on their size or sweetness
A South African woman posted a TikTok video reviewing Woolworths' new mini gift cakes.
Woman gives Woolworths gift cakes a taste
In the video, @tendit_ showcases a decadent chocolate and fudge cake and a raspberry-flavoured one before cutting a slice from each and tasting it.
While the cakes were delicious and looked really cute, they didn’t quite meet @tendit_’s expectations. She commented that they weren’t as moist as she had hoped.
“I think these gift cakes are super cute and a cute gift idea when you do not want to give a big cake ,” the woman shared in her caption.
Mzansi reacts to Woolies cakes
The video garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Some people were keen to try the cakes, while others found them too sweet or too small.
Nthabiseng Ngoana Mo asked where to find the cake:
“Which Woolies in the south and north of Jozi have these cakes? I gave up looking for them.”
Kimberly was surprised at how small the cakes were in person:
“Kanti why ama foni wenu eyenza sengathi lama cake makhulu (Why do your phones make these cakes look big?)
ethinyruthsamuels wanted to know the price:
“How much is this cake.”
Nhlanhla said:
“These cakes are so small in person yoh.
Busisiwe M was not a fan of how sweet the cakes were:
“The cakes are too sweet.”
@Kmg replied:
“I saw them for the first time in woolies centurion mall aii they tooo small.”
Ri✨ commented:
“The chocolate one is so sweetwhole cake needs to be dipped in milk.”
Woman tastes new Woolworths gift cake
