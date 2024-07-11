A South African TikTok user @tendit_ reviewed Woolworths' new mini gift cakes in a video

In the clip, she tastes the cakes, which she finds cute and delicious but a little drier than expected

The video generated buzz, with some viewers eager to try the cakes and others commenting on their size or sweetness

A woman finally got to taste and review the Woolworths mini gift cakes. Image: @tendit

A South African woman posted a TikTok video reviewing Woolworths' new mini gift cakes.

Woman gives Woolworths gift cakes a taste

In the video, @tendit_ showcases a decadent chocolate and fudge cake and a raspberry-flavoured one before cutting a slice from each and tasting it.

While the cakes were delicious and looked really cute, they didn’t quite meet @tendit_’s expectations. She commented that they weren’t as moist as she had hoped.

“I think these gift cakes are super cute and a cute gift idea when you do not want to give a big cake ,” the woman shared in her caption.

Mzansi reacts to Woolies cakes

The video garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Some people were keen to try the cakes, while others found them too sweet or too small.

Nthabiseng Ngoana Mo asked where to find the cake:

“Which Woolies in the south and north of Jozi have these cakes? I gave up looking for them.”

Kimberly was surprised at how small the cakes were in person:

“Kanti why ama foni wenu eyenza sengathi lama cake makhulu (Why do your phones make these cakes look big?)

ethinyruthsamuels wanted to know the price:

“How much is this cake.”

Nhlanhla said:

“These cakes are so small in person yoh.

Busisiwe M was not a fan of how sweet the cakes were:

“The cakes are too sweet.”

@Kmg replied:

“I saw them for the first time in woolies centurion mall aii they tooo small.”

Ri✨ commented:

“The chocolate one is so sweetwhole cake needs to be dipped in milk.”

Woman tastes new Woolworths gift cake

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman posted a TikTok video showing her first taste impression of the new mini Woolworths Gift Cakes.

Reabetswe Moloto posted a TikTok video in which she shared that she got her hands on the new Mini Chocolate Fiesta Gift Cake from Woolworths, which she bought for a little over R100.

