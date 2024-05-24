A South African woman named Reabetswe Moloto reviewed the new Woolworths Gift Cake on TikTok

In the clip, she expressed that she thought the price could be lower but still enjoyed the cake's moist chocolate flavour

The video generated excitement online, with viewers eager to try the cake themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman was pleasantly surprised by how good the new Woolwwoths mini cakes tasted. Image: @reabetswemoloto.5

Source: TikTok

A South African woman posted a TikTok video showing her first taste impression of the new mini Woolworths Gift Cakes.

Woman tastes new Woolworths cake

Reabetswe Moloto posted a TikTok video in which she shared that she got her hands on the new Mini Chocolate Fiesta Gift Cake from Woolworths, which she bought for a little over R100.

Although she felt the price could be reduced considering the price of the cake, Reabetswe tasted the cake and instantly fell in love with its chocolatey goodness.

She is seen eating several pieces of the moist chocolate cake and commenting on how good it was. Watch the clip below:

Mzansi keen to try Woolwoths gift cakes

Reabetswe's video had netizens ready to collect their last coins and head straight to Woolworths to buy themselves the delicious cake.

Nombulelo Dlamini commented:

"Ngingalidla lonke (I'd eat the whole thing)."

Nyawuza said:

"Selizovele linyuke kakhulu nkosi (Now it's going to be even more expensive)."

Rhulani Baloyi replied:

"Bento cakes from the local bakers are more than R200. I find woolies cheaper."

Thabile Mautla commented:

"See me on my way to Woolworths with my last 2c because of Rea."

Jane Gondongwe said:

"Your reaction is telling me to go and get in but with my pocket is telling me to go buy at spar ."

kgomoptwt80 replied:

"I'm here for "tjoooo tjoooo"❤️."

Moesi Kashamba said:

"Nothing slaps yaaka cakes and ice creams from Woolworths❤️."

Parents celebrate daughter's monthly milestones with cake

In another cake story, Briefly News reported that two Mzansi parents from Johannesburg took to social media to share a sweet video celebrating their daughter's monthly milestones.

The footage shared on TikTok by @sakhebooi shows the mother and father holding their daughter and celebrating each time she turned a month older with a slice of cake.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News